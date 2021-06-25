Verla Boles
Baker City, 1932-2021
Verla Boles, 88, of Baker City, would like you to know that her work here on earth is done. On May 3, 2021, she received a call to enter heaven’s gates. What a glorious ring, for she knew there would be a reunion with Bill, her loved ones and friends she had not seen in a long time. Plus her vision would be 20/20. She would be able to read, sing, especially “The Good Old Hymns” to her heart’s content. This was all guaranteed.
At Verla’s request there will be no services.
Verla Iola Boles was born on Dec. 10, 1932, at Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Hugh and Laura Cathey. Verla attended schools in South Dakota, Oregon, Washington, and California. After many moves she eventually returned to Oregon with her family in the 1940s.
She married William “Bill” Boles in 1947 and they welcomed two children, Steven and Lynette. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Verla cherished spending time in the kitchen and was a remarkable cook, preparing delicious dishes and meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She also loved anything chocolate! For many years leading up to her passing she collected a large library of cookbooks and hand written recipes. Verla delighted in sharing her recipes with others.
She actively enjoyed her 31-year career with Safeway Stores meat department. She was acknowledged by Safeway Stores as one of the first female meat cutters in Oregon.
Verla was a gifted pianist and vocalist. She took lessons as a child and had a repertoire of memorized songs and lyrics like no other. Her favorite actress was Irene Dunne and favorite actor was Stewart Granger. Her favorite movie to watch with Bill was “Sleepless In Seattle.”
Once retired, Bill and she enjoyed traveling, family and caring for others.
In 2017, Verla’s first and only cat was Miss Kitty, a name given to her from the TV series “Gunsmoke.” Miss Kitty was feral, but Verla tamed her into a loving and most talkative, gentle cat.
Verla’s family and friends will remember her as a faithful, loving and hardworking person, with many stories to share and her faith in God being her center. She was beautiful both inside and out. Verla will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Verla is survived by her daughter, Lynette Allen, and her husband, Billy; her grandson, Steven “Luke” Boles; her great-grandson, Taygen Boles; and many nieces and nephews.
Verla was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, William “Bill” Boles; her son, Steven R. Boles; her parents, Hugh and Laura Cathey; her sisters, Sharon Derrick and Velma Corwin; and her brothers, Vern and Lloyd Cathey.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Verla, the family suggests a charity or your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
