Arthur Vernon (Vern) Howland, 80, of Kuna, Idaho, and formerly of Baker City, died Sept. 11, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave., in Baker City.
Vern was born on March 1, 1941, in Baker City. After graduating from Baker High School, he spent four years in the Navy, serving in the South Pacific. Upon his return to home, Vern married Judith LaFay, started his own successful plumbing business in Jerome, Idaho, and enjoyed being a dad to his children, Greg and Tracie.
After divorcing in 1976, Vern returned to Oregon with his children and continued his plumbing business in both Bend and Pendleton, and worked construction traveling the West Coast.
Vern met and married Neta Phillips in the 1980s, and in 1987 returned to Baker City and purchased his uncle’s plumbing business, Glen Hall Plumbing. He changed the name to Vern’s Plumbing and proceeded to build a great life in Baker City. Vern and Neta raised two children together, Rachelle and Nareta (Boo). Vern was a very active father, and his children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Vern loved participating in sports and was a natural and gifted athlete as well as an avid outdoorsman. He excelled at all things including golf, water and snow skiing, hunting, fishing and trap shooting, and he loved riding snowmobiles. Besides his family, Vern was passionate about elk hunting. In 65 years, he rarely missed an opening day, so his final resting plan will be on a ridge overlooking the beautiful mountains of Starkey, where he had hunted since his own childhood, and later with all his kids.
Vern lived hard, played hard, and loved with all his heart.
Vern is survived by his son, Greg Howland, and his wife, Luanne; his daughters, Tracie Butterfield and her husband, Bill, Rachelle Lattimer and her husband, Casey, and Nareta (Boo) Carman and her husband, Vic; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Vern was preceded in death by his first grandson, Jason Howland.
