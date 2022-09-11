Veronica Ann Frink, 74, died Aug. 31, 2022, in Vancouver Washington.
Born in Port Angeles, WA., on Sept. 3, 1947, she was the daughter of Prinz Eitel “Ed” Brown (former spelling “Braun”) and Anna Viola (Jackson) Brown.
During her adolescence, she lived in Astoria, OR., and Vancouver. She graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1965. During her working career, she was employed at First Independent Bank and Clark Community
College.
On Sept. 22, 1973, she married Robert Frink, and eventually became a homemaker. Her home was always a welcoming spot for many – and she always made sure they were fed. They made their home in Ridgefield, WA., and then Ilwaco, WA., before moving to Yacolt in 2017.
Creative by nature, Veronica was a talented painter in oils, acrylics and watercolor. She created beautiful aprons, sundresses, and countless hand-stitched quilts for family and friends. An avid collector, she took much joy in salt and pepper shakers, antique items, fabric, and her recipes. Other interests included feeding birds and squirrels, playing bunco, genealogy, history, and volunteering with a variety of organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Maxine Slangal, Janice Strunk, and Gloria Brown; and one son, Eric William Bush. She is survived by her husband, Bob, of Yacolt, WA.; children, Carolyn Newton, of Battleground, WA.; Karl (Cindy) Frink of Lebanon, OR.; and Amanda (Rob) Renner, of St. Helens, OR.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family plans to honor Veronica with a private celebration of life. She will be interred at the Vancouver Barracks National Cemetery. Those who wish to honor her are recommended to make a donation in her name to the South Pacific County Humane Society, PO Box 101, Long Beach, WA 98631.
