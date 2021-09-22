Vicki Profitt

Baker City, 1965-2021

Vicki Sue Profitt, 56, of Baker City, died Sept. 5, 2021, at her home.

Vicki was born on Aug. 22, 1965, in Salem to Hershell and “Fritzi” (Bertha Ridpath) McGranahan. Vicki attended Highland High School and at the age of 30, Vicki succeeded in receiving her GED, an accomplishment she was very proud of. Vicki worked as a homecare crovider/CNA for various agencies, as well as having many private clients she lovingly cared for. Her showing of love and giving encouragement to many foster and runaway children, help put their lives back together. She cared about others and making sure everyone was OK.

Vicki enjoyed playing card games, coloring and sewing.

Vicki is survived by her daughters, Daisy Carrier and Trista Pauline Baker of Baker City; her grandchildren, Raven Dover, Thomas Dover, Skie Lynn Ritch, Nadia Ayasha Ritch, Savanah Rayne Ritch and Avalanna Ivory Ritch, all of Baker City.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha “Fritzi” Ridpath; and her grandmother, Bertha Pauline Aldrich.

To leave an online condolence for Vicki’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Profitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.