Vicki Profitt

Vicki Sue Profitt, 56, of Baker City, died Sept. 5, 2021, at her home.
Vicki was born on Aug. 22, 1965, in Salem to Hershell and “Fritzi” (Bertha Ridpath) McGranahan. Vicki attended Highland High School and at the age of 30, Vicki succeeded in receiving her GED, an accomplishment she was very proud of. Vicki worked as a homecare crovider/CNA for various agencies, as well as having many private clients she lovingly cared for. Her showing of love and giving encouragement to many foster and runaway children, help put their lives back together. She cared about others and making sure everyone was OK.
Vicki enjoyed playing card games, coloring and sewing.
Vicki is survived by her daughters, Daisy Carrier and Trista Pauline Baker of Baker City; her grandchildren, Raven Dover, Thomas Dover, Skie Lynn Ritch, Nadia Ayasha Ritch, Savanah Rayne Ritch and Avalanna Ivory Ritch, all of Baker City.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha “Fritzi” Ridpath; and her grandmother, Bertha Pauline Aldrich.
