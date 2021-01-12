Vickie Stevenson
Baker City, 1947-2021
Vickie Lee Hodges Stevenson “GAM,” 73, of Baker City died Jan. 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A private family memorial is scheduled for a later date.
Vickie was born in Lewiston, Idaho, on Aug. 11, 1947, to Wallace and June Hodges. She spent her younger years at Farmington, Washington.
She enjoyed telling her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren stories of her life on the farm, with her earliest memory being that of her standing on her horse “Old Peg” and picking apples out of the apple tree.
A few of her favorite childhood activities were riding her horse and playing with her pet lamb. Vickie grew up with her three siblings, Alvin, Byron, and Sharon. Stories of early sibling rivalries evolved into strong family bonds that she deeply cherished.
Vickie graduated from Oaksdale High School in 1965. Vickie met her first husband, James Robinson, while in her senior year of school, marrying him shortly after. That marriage ended when the children were young, providing a path for her to meet the love of her life, Allen Stevenson.
Allen and Vickie met in 1973, and an instant family was born. They were married in Winnemucca, Nevada, on June 22, 1978, and spent their honeymoon doing what they loved, catfishing.
Their total of 47 years together provided a loving home and gathering spot for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, leading to many wonderful memories that will be cherished by all.
Vickie obtained a Business Degree from Central Oregon Community College (CCOC) in Bend. Her working career included day care provider, loan officer, real estate agent, and mortgage loan officer.
She enjoyed the relationships she formed with her clients and co-workers. Vickie was one of the first women to join the Baker City Lions Club and was honored to have the opportunity to serve as secretary and president for an organization that meant so much to her. Unfortunately, her declining health over the last few years kept her from participating in Lions events.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Allen Stevenson Jr. of Baker City; Her daughters, Kim (Pete) Nelson of Baker City, Kerri Robinson (Curtis Tatlock) of Baker City and Kristi (James) Shoman of Benton City, Washington; grandchildren, Lindsey Mawhinney (Red), Taylor Nelson, Brady Nelson, Landon Nelson, Anthony Simmons (Christina), Trever Simmons, Taber Baldwin, Dillon Baldwin, Jake Morris, Harley Salinas (Andres), Emily Tatlock, Sam Tatlock and Caistyn Brooks; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Byron Hodges (Gloria); sister, Sharon Frye (Rob); mother-in-law, Phyllis Stevenson; sister-in-law, Linda Wolf; brother-in-law, Gary Stevenson; and several nieces and nephews.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and June; brother, Alvin; son, Craig Robinson; grandson, Joshua Nelson; great-grandson, Morgan Mawhinney; and father-in-law, Dean Stevenson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Baker City Lions through Grays West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
