Victor Abbott
Former Huntington resident, 1936-2020
Victor Abbott, 83, of Summerville, a former Huntington resident, died May 10, 2020, at his favorite hunting place in the mountains between Unity and Sumpter.
Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center in La Grande.
Victor was born on May 18, 1936, at Huntington to Robert Wade and Muriel Ruth (Greenslade) Abbott. In 1946 the railroad moved his family from Huntington to La Grande where he graduated from high school in 1954.
After graduating he joined the Navy and served with the Seabees as a heavy equipment operator until 1962. After his honorable discharge he worked for the railroad, then as a logger.
He drove log truck and later purchased his own truck. On Sept. 6, 1984, he married Barbara Swope. In 1988 they made their home in Summerville.
Victor was a devoted member of the New Song Community Church in La Grande. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time in the outdoors. He also enjoyed leather work and woodworking.
He was a loving husband and father and very much enjoyed his church.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Barbara Abbott; children, Tracy and Beth Abbott of Nampa, Idaho, Tim and Kris Abbott of Fresno, California, Randy Abbott of Boise, and Shari and Bill Schaffer of La Grande; stepdaughters, Bonnie Campagna of Louisiana and Bette Daline of Arizona; siblings, Wade Abbott of Port Orchard, Washington, Kay and Harold Rogers of La Grande, Nancy Sargent of Telocaset and Jim and Mary Abbott of Deer Park, Washington; 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Song Community Church, 3008 Cove Ave., La Grande, OR 97850.
