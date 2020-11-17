Viola Millman
Richland, 1933-2020
Viola Millman, 87, of Richland, died on Nov. 9, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of her life will take place later, with the date and time to be announced.
Viola Angeline was born on Aug. 20, 1933 at Elgin to Edward and Polly (Clifford) Land. During her growing up years the family moved a lot, but for a time she went to school in Enterprise. Later in life she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. It was there she worked for the casino industries for 14 years.
On Nov. 4, 1994, Viola married Leland “Link” Millman at La Grande. They made their home in Elgin. Two years after Link’s retirement from Union Pacific Railroad they continued to live in Eastern Oregon and later settled in Richland.
Viola loved to fish with her children and go for real long rides. She enjoyed reading, especially the “Clan of the Cave Bear” series. Her favorite color was blue, and “silver water” was the cure all to any and all ailments.
Viola is survived by her children, Nola DeNoto of Colorado, Glen Cox of Las Vegas, Linda Mitre of Pahrump, Nevada, Carol Hollingsworth of Elgin, and Richland, Teresa Bell of Las Vegas; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland “Link” Millman.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Viola, the family suggests your charity of choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.