Walter Dillman
Halfway, 1944-2021
Walter Lee Dillman, 76, of Halfway, died March 10, 2021, at his home from complications of sepsis.
There will be a double inurnment for Walt and his beloved wife, Ronda, at the Pine Valley Cemetery in Halfway, on Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. There will be a celebration of life for both following at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds in Halfway.
Walt was born on Sept. 22, 1944, at Sunnyside Washington, to Walter and Luana Dillman. He was the oldest of four children, with a sister, Nancy (Sammy), and brothers, Lonnie and Dock Dillman.
Walt and his family moved to Halfway in 1960 where he attended Pine Valley High School. In 1961, Ronda, (Walt’s future bride) went with her friend Carol Ann to a rodeo in John Day for the weekend. Ronda and Walt were acquainted through high school but were not dating at the time. Saturday evening at the rodeo dance, Walt, Earl and Walt’s uncle Bill flipped a coin to see who would dance with Ronda. Walt lost the toss and at first Walt didn’t want to dance with Ronda, but by the end of the evening they danced and danced. As the story goes, the rest is history. Through the years they were admired for their loving country two-step waltz.
Walt and Ronda were married on Feb. 27, 1965, at Halfway, where they remained, and raised their children, Josi and Corey. Walt worked for Morrison Knudson during the dam construction at Hells Canyon early in his career. Following that, Walt was employed by the U.S. Forest Service as a surveyor from 1968 to 1986 before retiring and purchasing Halfway Garage and Towing. After retirement as a business owner, Walt worked summers as a contract driver for the Forest Service during fire season.
Always involved with the community of Halfway, he was a volunteer firefighter for Pine Valley Rural Fire Department. Walt and Ronda supported the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo and Baker County Fair through the years as well as numerous other community activities.
Walt and his family and friends enjoyed packing into the wilderness areas to camp and hunt. Walt and Ronda were well known for numerous “hilarious” lip sync presentations at Wild Bill’s in Halfway and were Uncle Walt and Aunt Ronda to many of the kids in Halfway. His wife, Ronda, passed away in 2013.
Walt married Eileen Vollertsen on May 27, 2017, and the two shared horseback excursions, and enjoyed outings with the children and grandchildren.
Walt was preceded in death by his wife, Ronda Ann Dillman; his parents, Walt and Luana Dillman; his nephew, Jeff Dillman; his grandparents; and various aunts and uncles.
Walt is survived by his wife, Eileen Vollertsen; his daughter and son-in-law, Josi and Larry Mack; his son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Cathy Dillman; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Lonnie and Marie Dillman, and Dock and Cynthia Dillman; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Sammy) and Kenny Marleene; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Roger and Dawn Coles; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Doug and Beth Payton; his aunt and uncles, Cheryl and Earl Robinette, and Rolland and Floyd Baze; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
People wishing to honor Walt’s lifelong commitment to the community of Halfway may do so through donations to the Pine Valley Fire Department, Pine Valley Fair Association or Pine Valley Ambulance. This may be done through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
