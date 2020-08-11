Walter Saunders
Richland, 1925-2020
It has happened. Walter Saunders, 95, passed into the future on Aug. 1, 2020, at his home in Richland, 10 steps from where he was born.
A graveside service with military honors took place Monday at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland.
Walter was born on April 14, 1925. He visited many places in this world but Eagle Valley was his home. Because of combat in World War II, he said, “I cannot forget what I want to forget and I cannot remember what I want to remember.”
The Bend Heroes Foundation gave Walter a WWII Honoree which says: “Activity During WWII: Private first class, was drafted into the army on 28th of March 1944 at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. After he trained in intelligence and reconnaissance, he served in European Theatre of War with 20th Armored Division, 65th Armored infantry battalion as a scout, rifleman, and reconnoitered forward positions of the enemy. He also spent time attached to 20th tank battalion where he manned a .50-caliber machine gun on the turret of a tank and reconnoitered forward at night searching for intelligence on enemy positions. His unit, the 20th armored, 42nd infantry regiment, 45th infantry division liberated the Dachau concentration camp. He lost the hearing in his left ear as a direct result of his duties. He was awarded the combat infantryman badge, presidential unit citation, bronze star for meritorious achievement, and other medals.”
After military service, he worked many different jobs including sheep herding, carpentry work, ranching, and elementary teaching. In all these capacities, he made an abundance of friends and mentored many people. Some have said he was a father figure who influenced their lives. Walt’s mind was quick to the end of his life, which allowed wonderful visits by friends and family. He loved writing and wrote many letters every week.
Walt is survived by his three children: Jan Bonn and her husband, Anthony, and their three daughters, Irene, Elizabeth and Gabrielle; Peggy Webster and her husband, Calvert; and Wade Saunders and his wife, Kathy, and their two children, Christopher and Chelsea; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Walter was the youngest of nine children and was preceded in death by all of his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; his first wife, Geneva; his second wife, Phyllis; his dear friend, Aggie; and his granddaughter, Hilary.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Walt may do so to the Hilary Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
From General Douglas MacArthur: “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.”
