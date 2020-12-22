Warren Weatherspoon
Formerly of Baker City, 1951-2020
Warren Richard Weatherspoon, 69, loving husband and father of six children, and a former Baker City resident, died Dec. 10, 2020, at Clayton, North Carolina.
Warren’s funeral took place on Dec. 12 at Clayton. His family honored his life full of accomplishments. Warren was buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Clayton on Dec. 12.
Although Warren spent his last year in North Carolina, he lived the vast majority of his life as a proud Oregonian, living in Baker City and Ontario for most of his life.
Warren was born on May 30, 1951, at Nyssa to Raymond and Ruth Weatherspoon. On Feb. 17, 1977, Warren married the love of his life, Margaret, and the two created unforgettable memories for the next 43 years. Warren earned an associate’s degree from Idaho State University and worked as a journeyman electrician, most recently at Ash Grove Cement Co., until 2014. In 2007, Warren was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The diagnosing physician estimated Warren had approximately three to five years to live. Warren was often referred to as Warren “The Hammer” by his children and was tough as nails and outlived his prognosis by over 10 years.
Warren loved athletics and he loved football. As a high school athlete, Warren was the starting middle linebacker for the Wallowa Cougars, and in 1967, Warren and the Wallowa Cougars won the Class B state championship. Warren was a ride-or-die Boise State Broncos fan and supported the Brigham Young University Cougars. Warren was also a devout and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the church and he often served in leadership roles within the organization.
Above all, Warren loved his family. Warren taught his children how to love and honor a spouse. Warren’s children would regularly see Warren and Margaret slow dancing in the kitchen. Warren also taught his children how to be devoted parents. Warren never missed his children’s athletic events and theater productions — he attended every football game, wrestling tournament, swim meet, and school performance.
Warren is survived by his beautiful wife, Margaret; his six children, Leah, Daniel, Aaron, Joe, Ashley and Ross; and his 18 grandchildren. All loved and respected Warren immensely.
