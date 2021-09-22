Wayne Burnside
Baker City, 1939-2021
Wayne Elmer Burnside, 82, of Baker City, died Sept. 15, 2021.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced closer to that time.
Wayne was born in 1939 to Elmer and Emily Burnside. He joined two older sisters and one brother. His younger brother, Daryle, came later. The family moved around until settling in Richland. They then moved to Halfway, where Elmer purchased the local Stockman’s.
Elmer passed away in 1946, so the family moved to Baker City. Wayne attended Tiedaman Elementary School for six years before moving on to middle school. He joined the music program and became a proficient drummer. He continued on to high school playing music in the marching band, pep band and the orchestra. Wayne purchased his first set of drums in the ninth grade and got together with the May brothers and formed a dance band. The band played for music venues all over Eastern Oregon for three years.
After high school, Wayne joined a country western band and played for many different occasions with many musicians. In 1957 he went to work for Jackson’s food market and learned the meatcutting trade. Afterwards, Wayne went to work for Orlins Quality Meats.
In 1962 he married Barbara Gentry, and in 1965, they adopted Kevin, their son. Sadly, the marriage ended, but Wayne retained full custody of Kevin. Wayne purchased a small acreage on the edge of town and began raising cattle and crops. He later purchased Orlins Meats and ran a successful business while he continued to play music.
Wayne served his community on the Planning Commission and was a member of the Baker Elks for many years. In 1984, while recuperating after undergoing hip replacements, he decided to change careers. He went into real estate as a Realtor and managed Orlins simultaneously, which he later sold.
Later in 1984, he met Linda Simonis Van Cleave. She and her three boys settled in on the farm. Wayne was a successful Realtor for Century 21 for several years. He later switched to Intermountain Realty and was also a salesman of Fleetwood Homes. He developed many parcels of land.
In 1992 he underwent another hip surgery, but unfortunately developed an infection which caused him to retire. He and Linda purchased a pontoon boat and spent many weekends boating and fishing all over Eastern Oregon with grandchildren and friends.
Wayne was a well-known poker player and could be found quite frequently attending poker games with his friends. He took great care of his home and loved football, baseball and basketball.
He is survived by his wife Linda; his son, Kevin O’Brien, and Linda’s children, Chris and Jeremy Van Cleave; his sister, Darlene (Wayne) of Mead, Washington; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia Brooks; his brother, Daryle Burnside; and a son, Benjamin Van Cleave.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Heart ’N Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends of Baker through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Wayne’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
