Wayne Morin
Hereford, 1933-2021
Wayne Eugene Morin, 88, of Hereford, died July 2, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial service with military honors will take place Friday, July 9 at 2 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City, with Pastor Ryan Fite officiating the service. A reception will immediately follow the service at Coles Tribute Center.
Wayne was born on Feb. 15, 1933, at a ranch in Baker Valley to Vernell and Velma (Boyer) Morin.
He attended the Big Flat School up to the fifth grade; he then moved to Hereford Union High School in Hereford, where he graduated in 1951. He was active in football, basketball, track and 4-H. With an eye on a future of ranching, he attended Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, where he took a variety of classes in mechanics, welding and carpentry.
In 1954 he was drafted into the Army. He did his basic training at Fort Ord, California, as a member of the 63rd Infantry Regiment and at El Paso, Texas, where he trained on anti-aircraft. He then spent 21 months at Manheim, Germany, as a private in anti-aircraft artillery.
In 1956 Wayne returned home to Hereford to work the ranch that he had been raised on.
He married Donna Beth Jenkins in 1960 at Mount Hood. They had two children, Waynette and Ralph.
Wayne bought the family ranch from his dad in 1966. In 1971 he began utilizing artificial insemination on his cow herd with Simmental bulls, which developed a nice purebred and commercial herd.
The Morin Family Ranch was founded in 1901 and received Century Ranch certification in 2006.
Wayne and Donna liked traveling and were able to enjoy a trip to Alaska and a trip to Europe, where they spent time in Paris, Germany, and Switzerland. They got to spend some time on a few farms looking at cattle and enjoyed the sound of the cowbells echoing off the Alps.
Wayne served his community by being on the Burnt River and Baker County Weed Boards. And he spent several years as a member of the Burnt River School Board.
Wayne is survived by his brothers, John (Roberta) Morin and Arnold Morin; his sister, Darlene (Jerry) Jenkins; his daughter, Waynette Morin; his son-in-law, John Belveal; his son Ralph (Corina) Morin; his grandchildren, Cody and Tyler Belveal, Ellie Morin, and Jessie, Jared and Hailey Ocacio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernell and Velma Morin; his wife, Donna Morin; and his sisters, Mildred Winward and Elaine Dalgliesh.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Wayne’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
