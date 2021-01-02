Wendi Page
Baker City, 1969-2020
Wendi (Hughes) Page, 51, of Baker City, died on Dec. 19, 2020.
Wendi was born April 11, 1969, at Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Shawna Louis (Hagberg) Brown and David Ralph Hughes. She attended Boise High School and graduated in 1986. Wendi became a certified nursing aide and spent her nursing career working with autistic children, autistic adults, and elderly people in nursing homes.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Shawna and Stoney Brown of Bellevue, Idaho; her father, David Hughes of San Antonio, Texas; her half-brother, Michael D. Hughes of Madison, Wisconsin; her half-sister, Katherine Saara McKnett of Cleveland; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Nola Hagberg, and Boyd and Carol Hughes.
Wendi loved animals, and the family requests that instead of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal charity through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave a condolence for Wendi’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
