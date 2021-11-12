Wesley Overcash

Wesley Roscoe Overcash, 71, of Baker City died Oct. 29, 2021.
No services are planned at this time.
Wesley was born on Feb. 14, 1950, in Pierce County, WashingtonWesley worked with Step Forward and other programs.
Wesley loved chocolate! He also loved going for scenic car rides while listening to the oldies on the radio. Wesley was a go-getter. Once he had his mind made up, there was no stopping him. Wesley gave the best high fives and enjoyed all his movies. When Wesley showed up at parties, he would eat the food, sit back, relax, and watch people.
Wesley may not have been a man of many words, but his eyes said so much. He captured so many hearts and made life better by knowing him. Wesley was not dealt the best life, but he had a lot of people in his life who supported him and helped him love life. Wesley will never be forgotten and will continue to live in our hearts.
To light a candle in Wesley’s memory or to offer online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com.
