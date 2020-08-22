William Holoboff
Granite, 1937-2020
William Holoboff, 83, of Granite, died on Aug. 9, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service for William will take place at a later date.
On May 17, 1937, at Salem, Nicoli and Mary (Popoff) Holoboff welcomed William into their family. He attended North Salem High School, graduating in 1957. After high school, Bill served in the United States Army as a PFC from 1959 to 1963. He worked for himself for 30 years as a farmer, retiring in 1992.
Bill married Mary Lou Sohler on March 12, 1966, at Hood River. Mary Lou and Bill raised two daughters together, Bonnie and Heidi.
Bill enjoyed gold prospecting and wood carving; he was a life member of the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, and a life member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America. Bill was also a member of the NRA, Good Sam Club, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Lou Holoboff; and his two daughters, Bonnie Holoboff-Johnson of Cambridge, Idaho, and Heidi Davidson of Kalaheo, Hawaii. He is also survived by three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Bill or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.