William Jackson
William E. Jackson, 47, died Nov. 3, 2021, beginning a final mission to explore strange new worlds.
The family will have a private celebration. At a later date, a celebration of William’s life will be scheduled where members of the community will be invited to share stories, memories and merriment.
William’s life of boldly going where no man has gone before started on Jan. 18, 1974, at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Those fortunate to know William were aware of his tender heart and warm hugs. His work with Community Connection and the Meals on Wheels program allowed him to touch the lives of many souls in the community. His service with Community Connection gave him the opportunity to transport so many who were unable to get their medical, dental or grocery needs otherwise handled. Every trip was an adventure in getting to know someone a little bit better.
He graduated from Pine Eagle High School in Halfway in 1993 and went on to complete an associate of arts degree from the University of Phoenix in Information Technology with a concentration in Networking. His progress followed him to California for a stint where he administered state testing for a school district and like his days of Community Connection, navigated beautiful places in an RV touching the lives of even more people.
Years earlier, he was the Scout leader of one of the most successful programs in Pine Valley, giving a number of young men some amazing opportunities. On the family ranch, he was a great partner in operations. He was quite talented in his abilities to come up with many solutions for issues. His business, Lone Fir Dairy, blossomed from fresh milk to various butters, yogurts and flavors of ice cream. The list goes on and on! His life touched thousands as did his stories of living on the farm.
He was passionate about all he did and his interests were as varied as he. His significant other, Chance Anderson, hopes to publish books of his photography and works of art he would create in his spare time. William was a lover of foods and cooking and no better times were ever treasured than conversing, laughing and dancing in the kitchen. When the weather was good, he enjoyed hikes with dogs and if time permitted, a quick break of mining, fostered by his time with Eastern Oregon Mining and Prospecting. William enjoyed connections with people: He knew a little bit about everything and would be eager to dive in and learn more. He had an innate ability to be hopeful, optimistic and resourceful in times of darkness.
William was family focused, always reaching out to siblings, nieces and nephews in his unique way of making everyone feel like they are important. The only thing bigger than his smile was his heart. He did his best to see the talents in others flourish.
William is survived by his life partner, Chance Anderson; his mother, Ila Rae Jackson; his siblings, Clinton Jackson, Cynthia Maclee, Craig Jackson, Pamela Spendlove and Andrew Jackson. He shared many great memories, traditions and explorations with his many nephews and nieces.
William was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Dwayne Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, please send the family pictures or anecdotes. Donations to Community Connection in William’s honor would be greatly appreciated and may be done through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
