Zelma Bates
Baker City
Zelma Bates, 87, a longtime Baker City resident, died Aug. 20, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
A celebration of family and friends is ongoing.
She is deeply loved and missed by all.
