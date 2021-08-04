The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has expanded the area in eastern Baker County where a rancher, or agency employees, can kill up to two more nonadult wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack.
ODFW amended the kill permit, issued July 29, which initially covered a mix of public and private land where ranchers Deward and Kathy Thompson’s cattle graze.
The amended permit includes areas where another rancher’s cattle graze, said Michelle Dennehy, a spokesperson for ODFW.
Agency employees confirmed on July 30 that wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack had injured a six-month-old, 325-pound calf on the rancher’s 1,900-acre private pasture. ODFW biologists estimated wolves attacked the calf about three weeks earlier.
The permit allows the ranchers, their designated agents or ODFW employees to kill up to four wolves from the pack — not including its breeding male and female.
The permit is valid through Aug. 21, or when four wolves have been killed, if that happens before Aug. 21.
On Sunday, Aug. 1, ODFW employees in a helicopter shot and killed two wolf pups from the Lookout Mountain pack.
As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, ODFW hadn’t confirmed whether any additional wolves had been killed, Dennehy said.
ODFW has confirmed that wolves from the pack attacked cattle four times from July 13-26, killing two animals and injuring two others.
Dennehy said the permit is intended to stop chronic attacks “by reducing the pack’s food needs and disrupting the pack’s behavior so they don’t associate livestock with an easy meal.”
ODFW didn’t authorize killing the pack’s breeding pair because doing so likely would disperse the pack entirely.
The pack consists of the two adults, two yearlings born in the spring of 2020, and as many as seven pups born this spring, according to ODFW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.