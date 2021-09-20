Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employees, firing from a helicopter, shot and killed three wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack in eastern Baker County Friday morning, Sept. 17, including the pack’s breeding male.
In addition to the breeding male, ODFW employees killed a yearling male, born in the spring of 2020, and a five-month-old pup from the pack’s spring 2021 litter of seven.
The wolves were killed the day after ODFW announced that the agency intended to kill up to four wolves from the pack, which has killed at least six head of cattle, and injured two others, since mid July.
According to a press release from ODFW, agency employees saw six wolves during the Friday helicopter flight.
The three wolves that were killed were near a dead calf, and on private land. ODFW biologists are investigating to determine whether wolves killed the calf. “Initial indications point to another depredation” by wolves, according to the press release.
ODFW announced on Thursday, Sept. 16 that agency workers intended to kill up to four wolves from pack, including the breeding male. ODFW is not targeting the pack’s breeding female. In addition, four ranchers who have lost cattle to the pack are authorized to kill up to two other wolves total.
ODFW estimates the pack consisted of nine wolves, a count prior to Friday’s killing of three wolves.
ODFW employees killed two other pups from the 2021 litter on Aug. 1.
By targeting the breeding male, ODFW hopes to still allow the breeding female to raise any remaining juveniles. Reducing the number of juveniles the breeding female will need to feed increases the likelihood that some will survive, according to a press release from the agency.
The group Defenders of Wildlife criticized ODFW’s decision to kill the wolves.
“Whenever wolves are put on the chopping block, it is a tragedy,” said Sristi Kamal, senior northwest representative for Defenders of Wildlife. “Lethal control is never a long-term solution and any pups that will be killed under these permits did not even participate in the hunts. There are better solutions than just killing wolves to cultivate social acceptance. Investments in proactive non-lethal efforts can do much more for promoting coexistence.”
Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash sent a letter to ODFW Director Curt Melcher on Sept. 13 asking the state to kill the entire Lookout Mountain pack and relieve the burden on ranchers in the area.
Four ranchers have lost cattle to the Lookout Mountain pack.
“The financial burden, physical strain and exhaustion they are going through in what has become a fruitless effort to keep the Lookout Mountain Pack from killing their animals is extreme,” Ash wrote. “I believe the most humane way of dealing with this problem wolf pack is to remove the adult breeding pair that are teaching the negative learned behavior of targeting cattle to their offspring.”
Roblyn Brown, ODFW’s state wolf coordinator, agreed with Ash that the Lookout Mountain wolves have shown a preference for cattle over elk and deer.
“This pack has made a shift in their behavior,” Brown said in a press release. “Instead of the occasional opportunistic killing of a vulnerable calf, now they are targeting livestock despite the high numbers of elk and deer in the area where the depredations have occurred and extensive human presence to haze wolves.”
