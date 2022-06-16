The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will make efforts to revamp the Elk Feeding area, 9 miles West of North Powder adjacent to the Anthony creek campgrounds.
In all, the maintenance will yield several benefits, providing usable timber and decreasing the fire dangers while increasing the habitat area for deer and elk. “The elk population winters about 300 head,” said Dan Marvin who manages the wildlife area for the ODFW, “We’re not anticipating (herd) growth, just more habitat.”
“Around the 2015-16 timeframe there was a landscape level forestry project, to look at and protect the east face of the Elkhorn Mountains,” said Marvin.
The project is a joint effort between the U.S. Forest Service, Natural Resource Conservation Service and Oregon Department of Forestry, in-all part of the perpetual East Face Project.
As for timber and culling, they expect to yield about 2 million board feet of timber from the 414 acre area. “We are selecting trees based on disease and form as the first to be selected for harvest, trees with mistletoe and parasites,” said Marvin, “It will also help with fire risk, reducing the number of trees with touching crowns.”
“We’re basically selecting for form and health.”
The snags created will be host to a variety of animal species after the machines have rolled out. Until the timber work is completed in mid Fall, visitors can expect logging equipment, falling trees and log trucks when the project is slated for completion. “Most harvest and extraction will be completed by early to mid fall and then pile burning and cleanup into late fall and early winter,” said Marvin.
Differing from some private logging operations, the resulting cleared areas will not be poison treated. The practice being more common to the Western side of the state where invasive blackberry has taken massive acres of land and slowed native life from filling into the niches.
Though the timber will be sold at fair value, Marvin emphasized, “This project isn’t necessarily being done for revenue, it’s being done for forest health, fire protection and making sure we’re providing forage for wild habitat in this portion of the wildlife area.”
