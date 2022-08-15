EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks’ offense had the early advantage and the defense took over late during the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp.
That’s the assessment of first-year coach Dan Lanning from his team’s eighth preseason practice, the second in full pads and UO’s first scrimmage Saturday at Autzen Stadium.
“Good first scrimmage,” Lanning said. “I thought the compete was high. Offense really moved the ball early on, had some early success. Our defense had two big stops in two-minute that was impressive on their side. ... It’s good to see the yin and yang, but plenty to clean up on both sides.”
The quarterbacks had similar performances, with each leading scoring drives and two throwing interceptions, according to Lanning. At least one of those coming during the opening series of a two-minute drill in a must-throw situation on a fourth down, which safety Bennett Williams intercepted.
“If you have one turnover, that’s one too many,” Lanning said. “On the same not our goal on defense is to be plus-three every game.”
There were also some explosive plays, though Lanning didn’t detail who was on the receiving end, and each of the five scholarship running backs had opportunities.
He said it wasn’t only the second- and third-team defenses, which have far less experienced secondaries, that gave up big plays.
“I thought our offense did a good job with our tempo and created some issues,” Lanning said. “We’ve got to get better at that on the defensive side of the ball. ... I think the offense had the upper hand in moments. There were some explosive plays, but certainly not just against the two group or the one group, it was really collectively across the board. We got to get better there. What I was excited to see is I didn’t see as many mental busts and errors. The majority of our errors came because of the chaos that we created for ourselves, not necessarily because of the players making mistakes.”
Lanning said the scrimmage was “relatively clean” in terms of penalties. Also, special teams did go live to get the first true assessments of new punters Adam Barry and Ross James, and new kickers Andrew Boyle and Alex Bales.
“I thought, overall, our punters did a good job of punting,” Lanning said. “We didn’t get as many field goals in this scrimmage as I wanted to. We probably could’ve done a better job of working those in earlier in practice, but when we did they hit some big kicks there at the end.”
Lanning wouldn’t address whether injured offensive linemen T.J. Bass, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Faaope Laloulu or Kawika Rogers participated on Saturday.
Asked specifically who played on the left side of the offensive line, Lanning said, the Ducks had “a couple of guys shuffling over there.” Bass and Steven Jones ordinarily play on the left side, but freshmen Dave Iuli and Josh Conerly Jr. have been seeing reps during the early periods of practice.
Oregon will resume practice next week with a second scrimmage next Saturday that will serve as one of the last major opportunities for players to make moves on the depth chart.
