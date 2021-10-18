PENDLETON — Coronavirus cases in Umatilla County are on a steady decline, but the number of cases connected to the Pendleton Round-Up continues to increase.
Data from the Umatilla County Public Health Department and Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center on the Umatilla Indian Reservation show at least 247 cases have been linked to the week-long rodeo.
Cases from the event spread across at least seven counties and two states besides Oregon, health officials reported. But the vast majority of cases — 225 — were among Umatilla County residents, Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said.
Still, after a brief but significant spike in cases following an outbreak tied to the Round-Up, the county, like much of Oregon, has seen cases drop day by day for nearly two weeks, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Umatilla County reported just 27 cases on Friday, Oct. 15, the lowest daily total since mid-July, and the county has been averaging roughly 50 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases daily, according to OHA data. That’s the lowest average in three weeks. It remains possible Umatilla County could have its lowest case count in nearly three months, according to state data and Fiumara.
“Something would have to drastically change for us not to report a pretty good decline in cases,” Fiumara said. “It’s kind of the best case scenario for us coming off the spike from the Round-Up.”
