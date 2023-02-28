Unless Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg were supposed to be recalibrating the hot bearing detectors on Norfolk Southern’s trains, it’s hard to blame them for the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment, close to the Pennsylvania border, spilled more than 100,000 gallons of highly flammable vinyl chloride.

And Donald Trump, who showed up in East Palestine on Wednesday ever eager to exploit an incident for his own purposes, also wasn’t to blame for having lifted some rail regulations when he was in the White House, as the Biden administration suggests. The Obama rule mandating advanced brakes and speed restrictions for trains with large volumes of flammable liquids would have made no difference.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.