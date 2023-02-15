The Old Oregon League district basketball tournament starts Thursday, Feb. 16 and continues through Saturday, Feb. 18 at Baker High School.
The Powder Valley boys and girls are both competing.
The Badger girls, 17-6 overall and 9-1 in league play, earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of Thursday's Echo/Wallowa game on Friday at 2 p.m. Powder has won nine straight games. Nixyaawii also has a first-round bye.
The Badger boys, 13-10 overall and 6-4 in league, will play Union on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Badgers advanced to the district tournament by beating Pilot Rock 51-38 in a playoff on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Cove and Nixyaawii have earned first-round byes in the boys tournament.
The top four teams in the girls and boys brackets will advance to the Class 1A state playoffs, with a chance to earn a bid in the state tournament March 2-4, also at BHS.
The schedule:
GIRLS
Thursday, Feb. 16
Union vs. Imbler, 2 p.m.
Wallowa vs. Echo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Echo/Wallowa winner vs. Powder Valley, 2 p.m.
Union/Imbler winner vs. Nixyaawii, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
3rd place game, 11 a.m.
Championship game, 3 p.m.
BOYS
Thursday, Feb. 16
Echo vs. Imbler, 3:30 p.m.
Powder Valley vs. Union, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Powder Valley/Union winner vs. Cove, 3:30 p.m.
Echo/Imbler winner vs. Nixyaawii, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
3rd place game, 12:30 p.m.
Championship game, 4:30 p.m.
