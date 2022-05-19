May is Wildfire Awareness month, and while the weather the past few weeks delivered wet and cold conditions it is wise for residents to remember the hot and dry days of summer are just around the corner.
Warnings about fire danger are now nearly routine because of the dangerous, overgrown state of our forests. The climate isn’t helping much either. Add drought to the bigger picture and a recipe for potential disaster is mixed and ready.
Yet the climate can’t take all the blame for dangerous wild and forest fires. Blazes accidentally — or otherwise — ignited by humans continues to be a growing problem.
That means those of us who want to take advantage of the great vistas and mountains that are near to our communities need to be aware about the danger from fire.
Fires start with a spark, and that means campers, hikers and anyone else trudging throughout the great expanse of wilderness around us should take heed to minimize the potential for an inadvertent miscue with fire.
Sparks from equipment — especially motorized equipment — such as cars, trucks and all-terrain vehicles can seem easy to dismiss, but just one can create mayhem in terms of fire.
Sparks also are generated by such things as electricity, chainsaws or even target shooting.
Last year, more than 1,000 fires scorched huge swaths of land in Oregon, and while many were sparked by Mother Nature — such as from lightning strikes — the source of other fires could be traced back to human error.
Now, with rainy, cold weather, the threat of wildfire seems like a distant concern. Yet, the weather will shift — as it always does — and the local climate will be warm and dry. Once we enter into the summer months the threat of wildfire is a real one, and all of us should be mindful a major blaze can erupt quickly.
We should all expect to enjoy our great outdoor recreation spots this summer. But with our privilege to tromp around the area’s forest comes the responsibility to be careful and to always use caution.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.