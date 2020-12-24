The warm front, slinking in like a soulless thief, was, I fear, inevitable.
I strive for optimism, but I suspect not even the most committed pollyanna expected 2020 would deign to grace us with a white Christmas.
The presence or absence of snow on the ground on this particular day doesn’t define the season, to be sure.
But I happen to cling to the nostalgic notion that snow enhances an already special occasion. It is, I think, a sort of frozen contrast. When I’m watching my kids peel off the wrapping paper and I can glance outside and see the white berms lining the driveway, the warmth inside our home seems to gain a few soothing degrees.
I wasn’t a bit surprised, then, considering the toll that 2020 has already taken, that the year would send that warm front, with its balmy south winds, scurrying across Baker County on the winter solstice.
It was a classic 2020 performance.
The year, rather than being content with merely eroding the thin layer of snow, conjured a record-setting high temperature of 56 degrees. By Monday evening, as I peered through our telescope at Jupiter and Saturn rubbing figurative shoulders, not a trace of snow remained at our place.
We might yet manage a white Christmas. The National Weather Service predicts that light snow might begin falling late on Christmas Day.
I don’t expect that I’ll need my shovel.
0 0 0
I was informed the other day that the average alcohol-imbibing Oregonian downs their first Christmas Day drink at 12:32 p.m.
This claim piqued my curiosity not least because of its precision, which struck me as improbably specific.
This statistic was derived from a survey of 3,045 Americans conducted by Recovery.org, according to an email the organization sent me.
I know as much about polling as an elephant knows about trigonometry.
But I think I have a fairly keen understanding of people, and it seems to me that Recovery.org might be underestimating our thirst this year. I suspect a fair volume of bloody marys will be consumed on Christmas. And what with that being a traditional breakfast beverage, I wouldn’t wonder that Oregonians won’t manage to undercut that 12:32 p.m. time by an hour or more.
I have another reason for being skeptical of that claim, and the source is a second, and very similar, email from the same sender.
This one also deals with the habits of the non-teetotalers among us, although the survey in this case was done by Addiction-Treatment.com. Among its findings is that the average Oregonian drinks on four days in a row during the holidays. That number seems to me awfully low, at least for 2020.
The figure that I really fixed on, though, is that a quarter of respondents say they spike their morning coffee during the holidays.
If one in four Oregonians is fortifying the breakfast mug, then that 12:32 p.m. time for the day’s initial tipple strikes me as implausible.
As of this writing I haven’t received an email examining Oregonians’ preferred tipple for ringing in the new year.
But I’m looking forward to the findings. It’s this sort of dogged research that gives us perhaps the clearest picture of how we’re dealing with a year of unprecedented upheaval.
0 0 0
I like to whack a shuttlecock around as much as the next person but I’ve never considered taking anabolic steroids to give me an extra advantage.
Of course my badminton opponents tend to be children rather than Olympians, and my games are played with eternal humiliation at stake rather than a gold medal.
I would have attributed the story to the brilliant satirists at The Onion except that I read it on The Associated Press’ website. But even written in the AP’s straightforward, just-the-facts style, the story reads like a spoof.
A badminton champion has been banned for two years, including next year’s Tokyo Olympics, because she used steroids. Kate Foo Kune, according to the AP, is a four-time badminton champion who carried the flag for Mauritius at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympics at Rio de Janeiro.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport — an organization that sounds like it was created, or at least named, by Orwell — denied the athlete’s appeal, which was brought by the Badminton World Federation.
(A group whose name also sounds fictional, albeit lacking the Orwellian doublespeak overtones or anything vaguely frightening. How much damage can anyone do with a bunch of flimsy badminton racquets, after all.)
Foo Kune’s claim was nothing if not original. She contended that her water bottle was secretly spiked with steroids during the 2019 African championships in Nigeria.
The World Federation described the saboteur as an “ill-intentioned individual,” but it seems to me more likely that Foo Kune was targeted by the well-known cabal that controls betting lines on badminton.
Big money in badminton, you know.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
