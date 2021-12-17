I had been searching in vain for the Christmas spirit but my quest ended in the instant I saw the tree, glistening in the glow of a streetlight in the last hour before dawn.
I think it’s a maple.
But the species is of no matter.
What drew my eyes, and touched my heart, was the sight of the leafless branches, frosted with a sheen of snow.
Against the backdrop of black sky, the soft diffused light from the streetlamp transformed the tree into sculpture.
At that moment, on the morning of Dec. 14 during my one-mile “commute” to work, the impending holiday finally felt real.
That tree, festooned with the first real snow of the season, had accomplished what the preceding two weeks, despite Christmas carols on my car radio and egg nog enriching my morning coffee, couldn’t quite manage.
Such is the power of snow.
I had been waiting, with no small amount of frustration, for its arrival, hoping that it might invigorate the seasonal spirit.
A few days earlier, with computer models portending potential accumulation in town, I watched for several hours, with escalating annoyance, as the desultory flurries failed to coalesce into the sort of shower needed to begin gracing the ground with white.
Late in the afternoon I drove for a dozen miles to take a hike in the hills near Phillips Reservoir, where fat flakes were falling in profusion, coating the windward faces of the ponderosas with a fluffy two inches.
The wintry scene there in the woods was appropriate for Christmas, certainly.
But even as I trudged through the snow, the soft flakes tickling my eyelashes when they landed, I couldn’t quite muster that emotion, that feeling unique to this special season.
One evening I thought it would happen, when Bruce Springsteen’s incomparable live version of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” was finally played on the radio while I was driving home.
(I especially like the bells, and Clarence Clemons’ sax solo, and Bruce’s giggling toward the end.)
But then I glanced at the instrument panel and saw that the outside temperature was 45, the product of a balmy south wind.
I struggle to think of Christmas unless the air is cold enough to make me wince slightly when I step outside, surrendering the artificial climate of a car or a building.
There was an surfeit of spirit during the Harvest Christian Academy’s Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 12. I went to watch my grandson, Brysen Weitz, who is 4, sing with his preschool classmates. The school’s older students also performed a variety of songs and skits, all delivered with the enthusiasm peculiar to youth.
I had an equally fine time eight days earlier, during the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony on the evening of Dec. 4. I was especially gratified to see people gather on Main Street to watch the illuminated floats roll past, so many smiles, so much laughter. The excitement, no doubt inspired by the return of this beloved event after its cancellation in 2020, seemed to me as palpable as the warmth from the Baker Lions Club’s burn barrels.
Yet the toasty air surrounding those receptacles, the flames flickering brightly, also seemed superfluous on a mild night that felt more like Halloween than Christmas.
Even as I reveled in the lights and the joviality, I missed the familiar crunch of boots stomping on snow, regretted that I didn’t need to don my stocking cap, or to pull the zipper on my coat to the top to keep drafts from slipping their icy fingers around my neck and slinking down my spine.
I don’t mean to suggest, rather Grinch-like, that Christmas ought not to come unless there’s snow.
This most magical season is not defined by the presence of frozen precipitation, any more than it is by the cynical ministrations of the marketers.
Whether the ground is white or bare, the squeal of a child as she peels back the wrapping paper is the purest sort of delight.
And whether the air outside is frigid or temperate, the familiar strains of the great holy carols always stir the soul with their themes of peace and goodwill, of family and faith.
Yet I can’t help but feel beholden to the Currier & Ives version of Christmas. For me, snow, which can transform ordinary sights into majestic ones, also lends to this season an extra dollop of joy.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
