That someone went to an Oregon state park on a summer night and attacked two young women with an ax, inflicting nearly fatal wounds on one and leaving the other permanently scarred, is terrible.
But this story is even worse than that single sentence, horrific as it surely is, suggests.
The ax-wielder, who preceded the flurry of bloody blows by driving his pickup truck over the tent where the women were sleeping, leaving tire marks on one of them, was never arrested.
Yet even if this man presented himself today at the headquarters of the Oregon State Police and admitted that he had done the deed, he could then walk back out the door and the cops would have no legal authority to impede, much less to arrest, him.
That’s the basic outline of a story that seems to me ought to be better known than it is.
I have what I think is a fairly thorough knowledge, for a layperson with neither law enforcement nor legal experience, of Oregon’s sordid criminal history.
I’ve read all of the late Ann Rule’s books about killers who prowled the state in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.
I also read widely about more recent, heavily publicized cases.
In researching a series of stories for the Baker City Herald in 2004, I listened to the audio recording of a man who confessed to killing his pregnant wife and their three children the year before.
(I see no need in naming any of these cretins; it’s unfortunate that killers’ names are more prominent than those of their victims.)
But the story of the women who were run over and hacked with an implement normally used to chop kindling is not widely known, so far as I can tell, except perhaps in Central Oregon.
That’s where it happened.
It happened a long time ago, to be sure, in 1977. I suspect the duration partially explains this episode’s relatively modest legacy.
(Although D.B. Cooper’s 1971 caper, to cite only one even older crime, seems to have lost little of its ability to obsess self-appointed sleuths.)
But I think too that the case failed to lodge itself into the state’s collective memory in part because the story isn’t as awful as it easily could have been.
Both women survived.
Such is the perverse nature of publicity.
Just as murderers’ infamy surpasses the public’s knowledge of their victims, crimes that involve the infliction of horrible, but not quite fatal, injuries tend not to inspire books and documentaries and movies.
Still and all, it strikes me as passing strange that this episode, which happened on the night of June 22, 1977, at Cline Falls State Park, along the Deschutes River a few miles west of Redmond, is not especially notorious.
It’s unsolved, for one thing, and those mysteries which lack resolution tend to captivate us with a particular power.
Moreover, though it’s not implausible that the attacker might some day be identified, the unfortunate history of Oregon’s statute of limitations for attempted murder ensures that the man will never stand before a judge or jury to answer for the crimes.
I knew nothing of the Cline Falls attack until several years ago — I don’t recall the precise period — when I came across a book in the true crime section at the Baker County Public Library.
The book, “Strange Piece of Paradise,” was published in 2006. The author, Terri Jentz, is one of the women who were attacked.
I recently re-read the book — the same copy from the same library — after listening to a podcast that featured the story.
Jentz is an immensely talented writer. Her prose, and in particular her ability to evoke the essence of the Central Oregon landscape, with its aromatic sage and juniper and its dusty expanses of high desert and its vistas of volcano and glacier, elevates what would be a compelling narrative even in the hands of a lesser writer.
The story started in mid June of 1997. Just a couple weeks earlier, the Portland Trail Blazers won their first, and only, NBA championship.
Jentz and her roommate at Yale, Shayna Weiss (a pseudonym), intended to ride their bicycles 4,200 miles across the U.S., from the Pacific to the Atlantic, on the BikeCentennial route designated the year before, America’s 200th birthday.
They were a week into their ride, which started in Astoria, when they camped at Cline Falls. They never pedaled another mile together.
Weiss, who was struck in the head with an ax (or possibly hatchet; the details of the weapon, which was never found, aren’t absolute), nearly died. She has no memory of the attack. Her eyesight was diminished forever, although she became a doctor.
Jentz, however, vividly recalled the incident.
Her injuries were less life-threatening but still appalling. The ax blade sliced through the skin of her forearm and into the bone. A pickup tire cracked her collarbone and some ribs.
She had a distinct recollection of her attacker. Though she didn’t see his face, she had a good look at his legs, clad in clean blue jeans, and a shirt tucked neatly into the pants. Jentz frequently describes the attacker’s attire as “meticulous.”
Jentz didn’t return to Oregon until 1992.
That year she embarked on what would become an investigation extending over nearly a decade during which she learned that a Redmond man was widely suspected among local residents, though never formally charged, of being the attacker.
Jentz uses the pseudonym “Dirk Duran” for the suspect, who she comes to believe was indeed guilty. The man has a long list of criminal charges in Deschutes County, spanning more than 30 years. He was convicted of coercion and unlawful use of a firearm in a 1997 trial — which Jentz attended — and sentenced to five years in prison.
His most recent conviction, for an October 2016 incident, was for harassment.
Prior to that, however, Jentz learned, to her disgust, that the statute of limitations for attempted murder in Oregon was just three years. Which means that by June 22, 1980 — a dozen years before she returned to Oregon to revisit the place where her life had been irrevocably changed — Jentz’s attacker was free from the fear of being prosecuted, and for the perverse reason that none of his blows was quite fatal.
Jentz testified in 1997 before the Oregon Legislature in support of a bill that eliminated the statute of limitations for attempted murder. The bill became law, but because it wasn’t retroactive it had no effect on the Cline Falls attacker.
Which, in one sense, is the end of the story.
An unsatisfying ending, to be sure.
Yet the absence of a neat conclusion is also part of what makes Jentz’s book, and this episode, so fascinating, and frightening.
I can think of no better adjective than the second one, anyway, for the reality that a man got away with driving over a tent in which two people slept, and then attacking both with an ax.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
