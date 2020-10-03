I pressed my right foot hard against the gas pedal, as if I were digging a shovel’s blade into the soil, and our Toyota FJ Cruiser’s front tires plunged into the calf-deep mud puddle that spanned the gravel forest road.
I flicked on the wipers — the FJ needs three blades to clear its awkwardly shaped windshield, which offers a slit-like view that a tank driver would find familiar — and the blades slung torrents of silty sludge clear into the snowberries and lodgepole pines that lined the road.
From his perch behind my seat, my son Max guffawed.
(Max is 9, and as 9-year-old boys often are, he delights in any driving maneuver that causes gloop to squirt up higher than the hood.)
I don’t as a rule muddy our nearly 13-year-old rig, for which I have great affection, any more than is necessary to get wherever we’re going.
(The Toyota tends to acquire a heavy load of muck under the best of circumstances anyway, what with the condition of many backroads hereabouts.)
But I couldn’t resist the chance to splash on last Saturday, Sept. 26.
As is the case with a good many things I do which are wholly unnecessary but impossible to resist, I was prompted in this case by a long period of deprivation.
I was so pleased to actually come across a mud puddle that, like a dusty bird, I felt compelled to take a dip.
The first Pacific storm of the autumn had swept through the previous night, leaving the woods spangled with water and creating the first puddles I had seen in many weeks.
The contrast to our trip to the mountains just 6 days earlier, and less than 10 miles away as the raven flies, was dramatic.
On that day we drove a section of the Ladd Canyon Road — the upper end, through the old Anthony Burn near Grande Ronde Lake — and in places the dust, which was about the consistency of cake flour, was so deep I could feel it tugging at my tires, as though I were driving in the soft dry sand above the high tide line.
We left a billowing brown wake that obscured the roadside pines, and when we got home a patina lay across the dashboard, the FJ’s rubber seals, though in good shape for an aged vehicle, helpless against the gritty onslaught.
With that contact lens-clogging experience fresh, it was naturally pleasant, in the dust-free wake of the storm, to drive toward Johnson Rock lookout, on the opposite side of the Grande Ronde River. I appreciated being able to glance at my mirrors and not wonder whether the rig, after so many years of faithful and untroubled service, had at last suffered a drastic failure and caught fire.
The puddles that pockmarked the road to Johnson Rock weren’t the only evidence that the transition between seasons was underway.
The topmost branches of some of the tamaracks had gone yellow, a preview of the show yet to come.
The cumulus, propelled by a fresh wind, moved at a pace distinctly different from the sluggish pace of summer clouds, which never seem in any particular hurry.
And when we parked and got out to hike the last part of the road to the lookout — I prefer a more stealthy approach — I winced briefly as the wind lanced into my bare cheeks.
Like the tamarack needles this was a foreshadowing.
Except this one was slightly foreboding, a promise of numbing nights and of the long silent season when snow dominates the scene, soft and implacable.
— — — — —
That evening we sat round a campfire at Spool Cart campground, a fine blaze of lodgepole and maple that, like the puddles, was a gift from the equinoctial storm.
Just the day before the Forest Service, in deference to the rain, relaxed its rules, allowing fires at campsites with metal rings after a couple weeks when a combustion moratorium was in effect.
As we listened to the logs crackle I watched Max fiddle with the tuning knob of the radio perched on our picnic table. It was the first time during our summer of camping excursions that I thought to bring the GE Superadio I have owned for more than 20 years. This model is an anachronism, really, as its chief boast is the sensitivity of its AM antenna.
AM radio, in the era of Wi-Fi and streaming services, might seem as relevant as black-and-white TV and refrigerators painted the color of an overripe avocado.
But I still find it fascinating to twist the dial, with exquisite slowness to fully capture the medium’s immense range, and listen to the cacophony of distant voices and bursts of static.
This of course is best done after dark, when the atmospheric vagaries allow AM signals to tumble along for hundreds or even thousands of miles. The Superadio is particularly adept at pulling in these pulses, however briefly.
Max was entranced by this comparatively simple technology. He was especially fascinated when he happened upon a station — somewhere in Southern California, based on a commercial for a Pasadena business — that was airing “Coast to Coast AM.” The discussion, aptly enough for a campfire in the dark woods, featured supposed sightings of Bigfoot.
I relaxed in my folding recliner, basking in the warmth of a good fire and eavesdropping on America’s insatiable and eclectic interests.
As Max spun the dial the discussion careened as wildly as a weathervane as a tornado approaches. For a few seconds I listened to an earnest examination of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee but soon Max’s restless right hand brought me the voice of a man, in some distant place I’ll probably never see, who was almost ecstatic with gratitude for the host who helped him coax a recalcitrant carburetor back to life.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.