The rain woke me at 3:26 a.m.
This is perhaps the worst minute of the entire day at which to be awakened, unless the occasion is, say, an impending birth or a house fire.
In my case the rain interrupted a dream that, so far as I could recall in the dim afterglow, featured me trying to pedal a bicycle up the sort of cliff which normally attracts only people with sinewy arms who can cling to a flake of stone by two fingertips, a perch that would challenge a fly. Which, so far as I know, lacks fingers.
I surmise that my subconscious conjured this scenario because I had several hours earlier watched the film “Dante’s Peak.” Re-watched, to be specific.
This 1997 movie stars the inimitable Pierce Brosnan as an eminent volcanologist. Among its many attributes, the film proves that Brosnan can utter terms such as “pyroclastic cloud” every bit as convincingly as “shaken, not stirred.”
I suspect serious filmmakers instinctively cringe at the very mention of “Dante’s Peak.” Even I, who knows nothing about making movies, can recognize that this one will never share space on a list that includes, say, “The Godfather” or “Citizen Kane.”
But I love “Dante’s Peak,” and my affinity derives largely from the Chevrolet Suburban that Brosnan drives. And does he ever drive it. He pilots the bright-red rig through city streets during a volcano-induced earthquake that turns the town to rubble and crushes dozens of lesser vehicles. He drives it across a river that appears to be navigable to ocean-going vessels (when water pours in he assures his companion, played by Linda Hamilton, that the Suburban, though almost submerged, can “handle it” because it has a snorkel air intake perched at roof level to prevent the engine from ingesting water.)
The Suburban vies with the Trans Am in “Smokey and the Bandit” for my favorite film vehicle.
As is often the case while watching movies, you have to temporarily suspend any notion of reality, however. Brosnan works for a federal agency that actually exists — the U.S. Geological Survey — and I doubt very much that the feds equip nonmilitary vehicles with enough lights to equip a football stadium. Brosnan’s Suburban is festooned with at least a dozen, some on the roof rack and some on the grille guard.
Anyway, there I was, deep in REM cycle, when I came awake to the atonal pinging of raindrops off the roof vent above our bathroom. It’s a sound that reminds me of nothing so much as a group of toddlers banging away at those toy xylophones that have a plastic mallet attached by a length of twine.
Being roused from sleep by rain is rare enough in our arid valley, where in an average year only about 10 inches of precipitation comes down the whole 12 months. And much of that, typically, is snow, which generally doesn’t clang off roof vents.
But this episode struck me as especially notable because it was the first such occasion in many months.
In the midst of a spring which has brought to Baker City a monotonous and desiccating wind but much less rain than normal, I was grateful for the liquid cacophony despite having my dream, and my sleep, abbreviated.
As I lay there, listening to the pattering drops and waiting for sleep to overtake me, I thought of the water percolating into soil that had in recent weeks turned dusty without regular irrigation. I imagined the dripping forests, the suddenly sodden sagebrush, perhaps spared for a few more weeks from the severe wildfire risk that looms like a specter.
When I next woke the thin light of pre-dawn was slinking between the window blinds, and I had dreamt the night’s last dream.
Sadly, it didn’t involve me driving that Suburban.
0 0 0
I can no more envision the Blue Mountains without their pine trees than I can imagine the region absent its peaks and precipices.
Forests define the northeast corner of Oregon as much as its mountain ranges, river canyons and expanses of sagebrush. And although several other species of conifer grow around here — firs and spruces and tamaracks and junipers — the pines are the most widely distributed and, at least to my eyes, the group of trees that best captures the character of this place.
The tallest of our pines, the ponderosa, occupies the ecological strip where, at its lowest reach, forests border sagebrush steppe. Ponderosas can tolerate higher temperatures, and lower rainfall, than other pines. At the other extreme — the alpine environment at the apexes of the Wallowas and Elkhorns and Greenhorns and the Strawberry range — the whitebark pine (and in parts of the Wallowas, the similar limber pine) can endure the inhospitable climate, thanks largely to their symbiotic relationship with the Clark’s nutcracker, a bird that depends on whitebark seeds for food and, by caching seeds, helps create new whitebark groves.
In between the ponderosas and the whitebarks, the lodgepole pine is the predominant tree over many thousands of acres.
Given my affinity for our local pines, I was chagrined at times while reading a 2020 book that examines the litany of threats that put in peril pines across the West.
The title of Portland author Daniel Mathews’ latest book tells the tale: “Trees in Trouble: Wildfires, Infestations, and Climate Change.”
Mathews, who has written natural histories of the Pacific Northwest and the Rocky Mountains, explores the dangers that climate change, insects and forest management policies pose for pine trees. Each of those elements can make pines (and, of course, other trees) more vulnerable to the other titular threat — wildfires.
Mathews is no doomsayer.
He doesn’t downplay the severity of the situation that western pine forests face, but neither does he ignore the actions that forest experts say can mitigate the risk. These include things familiar to people with a passing interest in forests, such as cutting trees in unnaturally crowded stands and lighting prescribed fires to reduce the amount of fuel.
But Mathews also explores technology that isn’t as widely publicized. I was especially fascinated with his descriptions of efforts, some of what date back several decades, to breed pines better capable of thwarting bark beetles and other tree-killing bugs.
I won’t see how this all turns out.
At 50, I’ll be fortunate to have another three or four decades, and the potentially dramatic changes in pine dispersal, including the eradication of certain species in some areas, are likely to extend over a greater span.
But I still find it distressing to contemplate a future when people might no longer be able to revel in the presence of pines, to walk beneath their soaring crowns and to smell the rich fragrance of ponderosa bark on a warm and sunny summer afternoon, to watch Clark’s nutcrackers doing their vital work among the ancient whitebarks above 8,000 feet.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
