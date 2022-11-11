I spent some time recently in the winter of 1971-72, moving between several high school gymnasiums, and I’m grateful to my tour guide, Andrew Kaza.
I felt at times that I could almost smell the popcorn, could hear the squeak of Converse sneakers on hardwood, could experience an era when the players’ shorts never came close to their knees.
Kaza is the author of “High Contrast,” a book that chronicles a single 32-minute basketball game played more than half a century ago.
But Kaza, who owns a movie theater in Sisters and grew up in Beaverton, has accomplished quite a lot more than describing one game.
What a game it was, though.
The event that serves as the climax for “High Contrast” — the reason the book exists, in fact — is the 1972 Oregon AAA state basketball championship game. On the Saturday night of March 25, 1972, the Baker Bulldogs played the Jefferson Democrats, of Portland, for the title in Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
In those days, long before the current six-level system for Oregon high schools in which the large-enrollment schools, primarily west of the Cascades, compete against each other, Baker was in the top category.
The Bulldogs, and other regional teams including Ontario, La Grande and Pendleton, were in the same group as the big city schools, including Jefferson.
The 1972 championship game was a classic mismatch, with Baker the decided underdog.
The Bulldogs had six losses, the Democrats only one.
The consensus, among sportswriters and other prognosticators, was that Baker, deploying the deliberate offensive style that longtime coach Gary Hammond (who was, it turned out, coaching his final game) insisted on, would struggle to keep up with the fastbreaking Democrats.
As you might have guessed, considering this half-century-old high school basketball game inspired a book, the contest turned out quite differently.
Baker was ahead most of the game.
Jefferson rallied in the final four minutes to win, 59-53.
That scenario alone, of course, would hardly justify Kaza, or any other author, devoting a couple years to researching and writing a 260-page book.
The 1972 championship game wasn’t unique in having a team from a smaller school nearly pull off a stunning upset.
Sometimes the underdog even wins.
But it’s the subtitle of Kaza’s book that explains why he undertook such a daunting project.
“A Story of Basketball, Race and Politics in Oregon 1972.”
Although Kaza describes the championship game in great detail, those 32 minutes inside the Memorial Coliseum serve as the fulcrum for the author’s wide-ranging exploration of Oregon in that distant year.
Kaza extends his analysis far beyond the superficial contrasts between Baker and Jefferson — the Baker players’ crewcuts and the Democrats’ Afros, the small town Eastern Oregon “farm boys” (although the Bulldogs didn’t all milk cows and wrangle cattle) versus the big city residents, the Jefferson roster made up of all Black players, the all-white Baker squad.
Kaza examines each of those themes both at the fine level — quotes from players and coaches — and in the much wider context of race relations in Oregon and nationwide.
Yet for all Kaza’s trenchant commentary and thorough historical study, for me his greatest accomplishment is his ability to recreate that distant winter, to bring readers into those hot, loud gyms on winter nights from one end of Oregon — Ontario — to the other — Astoria.
I was alive on those nights.
But I was scarcely more than a year old — I was born Sept. 22, 1970 — so I have no recollection of any of the events Kaza writes about.
Yet I always find historical accounts more intriguing when I know I was around at the time, even if my only concerns were the next feeding or diaper change.
For readers who, like me, have no personal memory of the events, Kaza has created vivid scenes, the drama palpable.
That might seem a bit overwrought. It was, after all, high school basketball.
But I don’t think any reader will feel, after reading “High Contrast,” that Kaza has oversold this story.
The most compelling aspect of this book, it seems to me, isn’t the game itself, or the contrasts between the teams.
(Although I’ll concede my assessment is influenced by having some familiarity with the events with the events from previous reporting on the topic.)
Rather, I found myself repeatedly amazed, as I turned the pages, by how prominent high school basketball was then.
The obvious measurement is attendance. The 1972 Baker-Jefferson championship game brought 13,395 spectators to the Memorial Coliseum. No game before, or since, attracted as many.
But Kaza doesn’t rely solely on statistics to illustrate to readers how much more the sport meant then compared to now.
He writes about the extensive coverage newspapers, including the state’s largest, The Oregonian, devoted not only to the state tournament, but to the entire basketball season.
He describes the influx of Baker residents to Portland, and the gyms, from Eastern Oregon to Portland, that were crammed with spectators for regular season games.
The situation he describes is both familiar — even today the student section in the Baker gym can generate a lot of decibels — but also strange, in the reality that high school basketball once was a major cultural event across Oregon.
This was, of course, an era before the Internet.
But it was also before cable TV.
I’ll not indulge in that misleading cliché and contend that it was a simpler era.
There was nothing simple about America in 1971-72. American troops were dying in Vietnam. Richard Nixon was seeking his second term as president.
But it surely was a different era.
And thanks to Andrew Kaza, we can understand, in a way that wasn’t possible before, how high school basketball contributed to making it so.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.