One of my favorite moments in a sports movie happens during “We Are Marshall.”
More than one, come to that.
The 2006 film chronicles the November 1970 plane crash that killed most players and coaches from the football team at Marshall University in West Virginia, and the revival of the football program after a tragedy so encompassing that it’s difficult to conceive.
“We Are Marshall” is predictable.
It is laden with pretty much every cliche that distinguishes both the sports genre and films about a grieving town — a succession of slow motion scenes of football action, dramatic speeches in a locker room, lingering close up shots of eyes brimming with tears.
The sort of movie, in other words, that critics delight in maligning.
Whatever “We Are Marshall” might lack in directorial delicacy — at least according to those who seem to conflate popularity with pap, and sentimentality with a lack of creativity — it tells a powerful story.
It could hardly be otherwise, considering the scale of the disaster that befell Marshall and the city of Huntington, West Virginia.
I don’t subscribe to the notion that the only movies worthy of critical acclaim are those which eschew familiar tropes. Even filmmakers who telegraph their moves — when the violin music begins to swell you had better batten down your emotions — can effectively convey the basic humanity of the plot. And there’s nothing more basic than death, and how the survivors deal with its aftermath.
Several critics who reviewed “We Are Marshall” chastised director McG for his formulaic approach, suggesting that a more nuanced filmmaker might have wrought something more from the material than the expected poignant scenes of loss and remorse.
I don’t think this criticism is wholly unfounded.
But I also believe the director displayed a capacity for subtlety, and with one scene in particular.
Jack Lengyel, the head coach hired to replace Rick Tolley, who died in the plane crash, visits West Virginia University.
Lengyel, portrayed by Matthew McConaughey, is accompanied by Red Dawson, an assistant coach who was not on the plane. Lengyel and Dawson want to learn about the offense that West Virginia coach Bobby Bowden runs, believing it will be well-suited for Marshall’s team made up primarily of freshman.
Although Bowden chuckles at the Marshall coaches’ bravado — they are, after all, asking for help from an in-state rival — he offers them access to game films (actual film; this is 1971) and even mentions that there’s a nice lunch spread just down the hall if they’re so inclined.
The scene is straightforward until a door opens to the dark room where Lengyel and Dawson are watching film.
Two West Virginia players, clad in practice uniforms and clutching their helmets, walk in, thinking they’re supposed to watch film.
Bowden steps in just behind the pair.
He tells them they’ll be meeting in a different room. He takes a helmet from one player, and the camera zooms in. On the back of the helmet is a green cross beside the letters MU, for Marshall University, also in Marshall’s green.
“Colors clash a bit, don’t they?” Bowden says, smiling.
The camera pans to Lengyel and Dawson, who are sitting in chairs flanking the film projector.
There is no hamfisted close up here, no saccharine background music.
Lengyel simply says: “First class, coach. First class.”
I watched this scene the other morning on YouTube. I had that peculiar feeling, as though a piece of food had become lodged in my throat and I couldn’t draw a full breath, my eyes itching slightly with moisture.
I felt much the same on the early afternoon of Sept. 17 as the Brigham Young Cougars football team entered Autzen Stadium in Eugene just before kickoff against the University of Oregon Ducks, my alma mater.
A BYU player, as is customary, ran onto the field holding a large flag. But this flag wasn’t in BYU’s blue and white. It was yellow, one of Oregon’s colors.
The flag bore the name and number of Spencer Webb, an Oregon player who died in a fall near Eugene in July.
Another Cougar placed a bouquet of flowers beside the 4-yard line, which the U of O has painted yellow this season to honor Webb, who would have worn that jersey number.
As I watched, I thought of Lengyel’s words.
“First class.”
That it was.
Many Oregon fans applauded the BYU team. I would have clapped too had I been in Autzen, where I’ve watched several dozen games.
Sadly, a small group of Ducks rooters in the second half fouled the camaraderie the Cougars had created, chanting a profane slur against the Mormon church.
Yet a few cretins can’t spoil a heartfelt gesture.
From here on, I suspect, whenever I see BYU’s distinctive flag with the huge “Y,” I will remember that our common humanity transcends sports, and my heart will again swell and my throat constrict, in the knowledge that even a small thing, letters on the back of a football helmet or flowers beside the field, can convey so much.
