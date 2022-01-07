Oregon touts itself as a leader in the campaign to combat climate change, but I find it difficult to take the state seriously in what is, to be sure, a matter of considerable importance.
I happen to live at an elevation of 3,400 feet, so sea level rise poses little risk of swamping my modest patch of ground.
Hundreds of millions of people, however, have much less dry land to sacrifice before they must sink or swim.
But even those of us who reside at a comfortable altitude above the sea are hardly immune from the potential effects of a warming Earth. Drought, for instance, which besides the obvious dilemma of water shortages can also contribute to the prevalence of massive wildfires that destroy valuable timber and foul our air (and lungs) with pollutants.
When I read climate change comments from politicians and agency officials and the deadly earnest members of environmental groups, whose self-righteousness carries a whiff of whatever chemical is added to natural gas, I am struck by their blithe use of numbers. They generate a blizzard of percentages and timelines for revamping energy production that seems to me the product of the endless meetings that bureaucrats revel in rather than a sober recognition of physical and economic realities.
The announcements are so enticing in their smug certainty about what the companies that actually light and heat our homes and businesses can — indeed, must — do.
Last summer, for instance, the Oregon Legislature voted to require the state’s major electric providers, Portland General Electric and Pacific Powder, to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 80% below baseline levels by 2030, by 90% by 2035 and by 100% by 2040.
Gov. Kate Brown signed the bill into law in July.
Conspicuously absent in many public pronouncements about this sort of legislation is a word that ought to be at least as prominent as favorites such as solar and wind.
Nuclear.
Like those other sources of “green” electricity, nuclear power plants do not release greenhouse gases.
Quite unlike the others, nuclear plants produce immense quantities of power reliably and constantly, their output not subject to the vagaries of weather.
Yet Oregon acts as though fission doesn’t exist.
Far better, apparently, to deploy solar panels across thousands of acres, and erect tens of thousands of skyscraper height wind turbines, rather than harness the energy produced by interactions at the atomic level, collisions so tiny we can never hope to see them.
Our state’s disdain for this plentiful, safe and climate-friendly source of power is as archaic as a horse owner railing about newfangled automobiles causing stampedes and buggy pile-ups across the nation.
In 1980 Oregon voters enacted a moratorium on the construction of new nuclear plants. There was only one such plant in the state then — Portland General Electric’s Trojan plant, which opened in 1975 near Rainier. It closed in 1993, despite producing as much electricity as a pair of coal-fired plants similar to the one at Boardman, which itself shut down for good in 2020.
Oregon’s moratorium bans financing and construction of a new nuclear plant until the nation has a permanent repository for spent fuel and voters approve such a plant.
This onerous restriction is not so much outdated as it is an irrational overreaction, almost as much today as it was 42 years ago.
The moratorium was, like so much else about America’s attitude toward nuclear power, influenced by the 1979 partial meltdown of a reactor at the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania.
Yet that accident — universally acknowledged as the worst for the U.S. nuclear power industry — is far more compelling evidence for those who advocate for nuclear power than for those who object to it.
The death toll from this “worst” accident?
Zero.
To suggest that nuclear power is without risk is, of course, silly.
A nuclear reaction is an incredibly powerful event — hence its great utility in producing electricity — and its radioactive byproducts are inimical to human life.
But humans aren’t well-equipped to hurtle through the air at 600 mph, 40,000 feet above the ground, either. And millions of us do so every day, with a brief bout of jet lag the only physical malady resulting from the experience.
The reason is technology.
The analogy is imperfect, certainly, but it’s indisputable that, just as commercial air travel is notably safer today than it was in 1979, the year of Three Mile Island, a modern nuclear reactor is better, which is to say safer, than those of earlier generations, including the one at Three Mile Island.
Although it’s difficult for a technology to be much safer when its greatest disaster killed no one.
The irrational fear of nuclear power is hardly limited to Oregon.
Just last month an editorial in the Los Angeles Times supporting the planned closure of California’s only operating nuclear plant, while acknowledging the environmental benefits of nuclear power, also employed illogical comparisons to the 1986 Chernobyl and 2011 Fukushima nuclear disasters to explain why, to quote the newspaper’s editorial board, “there are good reasons to eschew nuclear power as a solution.”
Although those two accidents, unlike Three Mile Island, actually killed people and released large quantities of radioactive material, the Times editorial indulges in noxious exaggerations such as claiming that both Chernobyl and Fukushima “rendered huge zones uninhabitable and spread radioactive isotopes across the globe.”
The areas affected by those accidents hardly qualify as “huge” even in the countries where they happened, much less the world in general.
And the reference to radioactive isotopes spreading globally is even more misleading. The implication, which is wholly wrong, is that people in, say, Oregon are at a higher risk for cancer due solely to those two incidents.
Any reference to Chernobyl, in particular, in a discussion about nuclear power in the U.S. is pure propaganda. The crucial differences between Chernobyl and any nuclear plant that has ever operated in this country, or ever would be allowed to operate, are so numerous and so blatant that they ought not have escaped the attention of, or been ignored by, the editorialists at such a fine newspaper as the Los Angeles Times. But chief among them is that the Soviet-designed reactor that exploded at Chernobyl, unlike all U.S. plants, didn’t have a concrete containment structure. This is roughly akin to building a car without functioning brakes.
Although the hysterical anti-nuclear attitude that culminated with Oregon’s 1980 moratorium continues, it has not gone completely unchallenged.
During the past five years, legislators have introduced bills to either exempt from the moratorium certain types of small reactors, or to do away with the moratorium altogether.
None of these efforts has made it through the Democrat-controlled Legislature.
Instead, lawmakers should take the matter back to voters.
I’m loath to predict what Oregonians might do with a subject so easily infected by claims based on emotion rather than on science — the Times editorial being only a recent example.
But such a ballot measure would at least force voters to confront their own commitment to fighting climate change.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
