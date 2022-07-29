I know where I came from, biologically speaking, but what if my DNA disagreed?
What if everything I had come to believe over nearly 52 years — the source of the shapes of my eyes and the astigmatism that has plagued them since I was in elementary school, my propensity for headaches and for kidney stones — was rejected by my very genes?
As recently as 15 years ago, this question would have been largely hypothetical.
But since then, and in particular in the past decade, the prevalence of consumer genetic testing — through companies such as Ancestry and 23andMe — has given tens of millions of people details about their genetic building blocks.
Very specific details.
And because much of that information is publicly available through databases, we’ve never been so capable of finding out if our personal story conflicts with the tale our DNA tells.
Moreover, some of us are learning about these life-changing discrepancies not through our own genealogical curiosity, but through someone else’s — and quite likely a someone else who is a close relative, perhaps even a parent, whose existence we not only didn’t know about but never had cause to even suspect.
This is the topic of one of the more fascinating books I’ve read in many years.
“The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are” is a 2020 book by journalist Libby Copeland.
Copeland examines in great detail how at-home DNA tests — you spit in a vial or swab your cheek, put the sealed package in the mail and get your results back in a few weeks — occasionally have ramifications that the person who did the spitting or swabbing never imagined.
What starts as a bit of a lark — most people are merely curious about whether their ancestry leans more heavily toward, say, Western Europe or Scandinavia — sometimes yields shocking results.
That your father isn’t who you had always believed him to be, for instance.
Which is information apt to leave even the most even-keeled person floundering for a while.
Genetics is a complicated subject — much too complicated for me, who struggles with the soft sciences and is all but helpless when it comes to the hard.
Fortunately, Copeland’s prose never gets mired in impenetrable jargon. She explains what a reader needs to know to understand the topic.
Her book, fortunately, is a story not of genes and chromosomes, of vials and cotton swabs, but of people.
The pages of “The Lost Family” teem with ordinary Americans whose stories, whether tragic or mysterious or uplifting — and some are all of these and more — are always compelling and always deftly told.
I also appreciate that Copeland doesn’t downplay her ambivalence.
She acknowledges that DNA testing, and the ever-expanding databases, not only can help adopted children reunite with their biological parents, but that these genetic reservoirs aid police in finding murderers.
Copeland writes about what’s likely the most famous of the latter cases — the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, a California serial killer and rapist who was unknown for more than 30 years until his identity was revealed through a DNA match to a distant relative whose genetic information was in a public database.
Police, taking advantage of what’s known as genetic genealogy, arrested DeAngelo in 2018, and in 2020 he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and kidnapping and was sentenced to prison for the rest of his life.
(Which might not be terribly long, as DeAngelo is 76.)
Copeland also describes the experiences of people who, through DNA tests, learned about extended families — siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles — they would otherwise never have met.
In some cases these families, who suddenly and unexpectedly needed to grill a lot more burgers and hot dogs for their barbecues, were ecstatic about their discoveries. Copeland writes about people who almost immediately developed powerful and loving bonds that, given their genetic links, ought not be surprising.
Yet for all these tearful meetings, Copeland doesn’t blanch at writing about other episodes where the results of a DNA test left a person confused, bitter and sad.
She writes of people who find out that one of their biological parents is a stranger. But they, rather than being welcomed with hugs and kisses, are instead shunned — told, in effect, that their genetic connection is irrelevant and unwanted.
These passages are particularly poignant.
I can scarcely imagine finding out that my parentage wasn’t what I believe it to be.
But to then compound that shocking revelation with the reality that my biological parents, or parent, had no interest in knowing me, strikes me as inexpressibly sad — akin to being promised a family and then having it yanked away, like a blanket that was sheltering you on a frigid night.
Although I have never seriously considered having my DNA tested — nor have I received a test kit as a Christmas gift, which apparently is a big part of the business — after turning the final page of “The Lost Family,” I pondered the matter with a decidedly different perspective.
Having since thought further, though, I concluded that at some point I’ll probably surrender some saliva in service of peering into my genetic background.
I realized that although Copeland’s research raises questions about genetic genealogy — it’s no parlor game, certainly — her book, for obvious reasons, concentrates on especially interesting cases.
While reading the book it’s natural, I think, to overestimate how common it is for people to have their entire lineage erased and replaced with a wholly different hereditary tree.
But of course these cases are exceedingly rare. If they were common, I suppose Copeland wouldn’t have bothered writing her book.
Still and all, I suspect anyone who reads “The Lost Family” might wonder, however briefly, whether they truly want to know what a DNA test would reveal.
It is human nature, certainly, to avoid answers we don’t want to hear by simply never asking the question.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.