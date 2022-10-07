When I was a kid I solved the common childhood problem of a bedroom cluttered with dirty clothes and tattered magazines and cracked cassette tape cases by shoving the lot into a corner of the closet.
This was generally light work, much of which I could accomplish by using my feet rather like a pair of brooms, and it left the floor looking pristine.
The mess was all but invisible in the poorly illuminated closet — especially after I closed the door — and I always felt like I had really accomplished something.
I would go shoot some hoops or play Asteroids on our Atari 2600 and quickly forget what I had done.
Until my mom or dad had occasion to open the closet door.
Neither parent, suffice it to say, needed more than the sickly glow of a low-watt bulb to figure out what I had been up to.
Which is to say, my tactic for obscuring the squalor of my own making was no more convincing than trying to hide hated vegetables by submerging them in a congealing puddle of leftover gravy on a dinner plate.
(Feeding them under the table to the dog would be more effective; alas, my only childhood pets were cats, which, as animals with discriminating palates, have no more affinity for green beans and cauliflower than I have.)
I was reminded recently of my childish antics while reading about California’s new policy banning the sale of new vehicles powered solely by gasoline or diesel by 2035.
The state’s new policy, which does not apply to the use or sale of existing vehicles, would allow up to 20% of new car sales, by 2035, to be plug-in hybrids, which have both an electric motor and a gas engine.
Washington and Oregon, whose current political leaders seem to feel compelled to go along with any scheme their southern neighbor hatches, however harebrained it might be, almost immediately issued sycophantic statements about how they would be nipping at California’s carbon-cutting heels.
Comparing my old bedroom-cleaning method with states seeking to keep internal combustion engines out of new car showrooms within 13 years is, I’ll concede, an imperfect analogy.
But I think the two examples have in common a certain naive inability to acknowledge reality.
In my case I knew instinctively that the soiled socks and copies of Sports Illustrated with ripped pages still existed — that my closet was not a portal to a different dimension, one inaccessible to parents.
Yet I still basked in the notion that, at least temporarily, I had solved my problem in the most expedient way, regardless of how pathetic my solution was.
The officials in California, Oregon and Washington have a much more laudable goal than I did — reducing carbon emissions and potentially reducing the worst effects of climate change.
But their belief that government can deal with this vexing dilemma by dictating how people spend their own money — and on something as vital as transportation — strikes me as the product of idealistic group-think rather than sober realism.
This conceit is presumptuous at best, breathtakingly arrogant at worst.
The implication is that people who are sufficiently concerned about climate change are so virtuous, so righteous, that they can, in little more than a decade, retool one of the world’s great manufacturing industries.
No matter whether carmakers can meet the artificially created demand for electric vehicles (or, even less plausible given the state of the technology, vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which the California policy also allows).
There is too a blithe assumption that charging electric cars will be about as easy, and as rapid, as fueling up is now with gasoline or diesel.
This is likely to surprise people who live in apartments and might not be able to install a home charger.
It’s curious that California, of all states, would be so eager to go all in on EVs. Just recently the state urged electric vehicle owners to limit when they plug in due to concerns that a heat wave would tax the power grid as millions of air conditioners spin. California officials also intend to have the state’s lone nuclear power plant — which produces almost 10% of the state’s electricity — shut down. Although they recently agreed to push back the plant’s closure 5 years, to 2030.
But even more galling than the obvious disconnect between laudable goals and the realities of energy production, those who promote these policies seem uninterested in the quaint notion that the people affected by such a dramatic shift ought to have a say in the matter.
It doesn’t appear as though any of this will appear on a ballot.
The message here is that most of us can’t be trusted to recognize what’s in our best interest. We mustn’t be allowed to continue to decide what sort of car we want to drive, or can afford to buy.
Those who have anointed themselves as responsible for making those decisions on our behalf don’t trust the auto industry, either, even though none of these bureaucrats has probably ever built anything more complicated than a plastic model car.
It’s not as if carmakers are ignorant of the growing interest in vehicles that burn kilowatts.
General Motors plans to assemble 2 million electric cars in North America and China by 2025, CEO Mary Barra says. The automaker has committed to spend $35 billion by 2025 to create 30 electric models. Its far more ambitious goal is to go all electric by 2035 — the same timeline as California has established.
Ford Motor Company intends to build 600,000 EVs per year by 2024. More significantly, the company’s goal is to have electrics make up half its global sales by 2030.
But here’s the thing: Those are private companies reacting to the market — which is to say, their customers. I daresay GM, gargantuan though it is, is far more flexible than a government edict. Perhaps the company actually will meet its 2035 goal for an all-electric fleet. Perhaps not.
But I would prefer to let these firms, guided by the preferences of their customers and the realities of EV technology, choose what sorts of vehicles to display in their showrooms.
The alternative — government ultimatums calculated by calendar rather than by balance sheet — is apt to be as effective in the long run as cleaning a bedroom by shoving everything into the corner and pretending the mess never existed.
