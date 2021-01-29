We went for a walk along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway the afternoon of the Sunday before Christmas, and we had an encounter with a couple of river otters.
A rather distant encounter.
Which is precisely the sort of encounter I prefer to have when it comes to semi-aquatic mammals that have sharp teeth and are quite slippery besides.
I have been fortunate enough to avoid such a predicament, but I suspect that trying to keep an otter from latching on to your arm would be akin to bringing a dachshund to bay after it’s tipped a bottle of vegetable oil all over itself and rolled around for good measure.
It was an unusual day, by Baker City weather standards, for Christmas week.
The sky was a nearly uniform gray, except for whiter tendrils of fog that partially obscured even the nearby foothill ridge southwest of town.
And the clouds, which typically would dispense snow on the day before the winter solstice, were producing a steady smattering of raindrops. But for the temperature, which was in the upper 30s, the scene was more reminiscent of the Oregon Coast than of the Blue Mountains.
(And of course the absence of the rich aroma of the seashore, a mixture of dank water in tidepools and empty crab shells and the bracing scent of salt on the moist wind, a combination I quite enjoy.)
We were just south of Geiser-Pollman Park, where the Adler Parkway hugs the Powder River’s east bank, when my daughter, Olivia, spotted an otter.
And then, almost immediately thereafter, a second.
One was sitting on a patch of ice.
Actually an otter can’t be said to “sit,” in the way that a person or any other animal with relatively long limbs sits.
I think both “loll” and “recline” are better verbs to describe an otter at rest.
Regardless, otters neither sit nor loll for long.
We watched the pair for a few minutes and they were in motion almost constantly.
At times we could see only the pair of heads, barely breaching the river’s surface. Occasionally one otter would do a flip or roll, executing the maneuver with the speed and grace that is hallmark of the species. Once they leave a solid surface, that is; on land (or ice), otters’ abbreviated legs make them seem clumsy, but they are transformed when they enter the liquid world for which they are ideally designed.
It was just my second otter sighting along the Powder.
Several years ago we saw a lone otter languishing — or so it seemed to me — on a rime-coated boulder that makes up one of the weirs that workers built in the river a couple of decades ago. These structures, which consist of a pile of rocks extending into the channel from each bank, are designed to accelerate the water flow toward the center of the channel, reducing the accumulation of ice and the resulting ice jams that can cause flooding.
We enjoyed the respite from our pre-Christmas stroll.
My son, Max, reminisced about the otters we watched a couple of years ago at the Oregon Zoo.
That was a fun day, too.
But I’d rather watch wildlife in something approximating a natural setting — one which demands no admission fee and where there is a lesser chance that a kid will ram into me from behind and spill most of a soda down the backs of my legs.
The Adler Parkway is hardly a wilderness, to be sure.
The path is paved, for one thing, and you don’t as a rule tread on asphalt in actual wilderness areas.
The background hum of traffic, and the need to cross several streets, also contribute to an atmosphere more urban than primeval.
And yet the river, however tamed it has been by a dam and by the rip rap banks that confine it to its channel, remains a ribbon of relative wildness as it flows past parking lots, beneath concrete bridges and between backyards strewn with kids’ plastic toys.
I forget this sometimes.
I walk some stretch or another of the Adler Parkway a couple of times each week on average, and although I always glance occasionally at the river, I don’t necessarily appreciate the waterway and its attributes.
Our Sunday walk refreshed my gratitude for this modest river. The Powder is similar to streams that bisect many towns, of course. But I’ve become so accustomed to the Adler Parkway, most of which was built about 20 years ago, that I can scarcely remember when it wasn’t there. I take for granted the access to the river, but until the path was built, thanks in part to the posthumous donations from Leo Adler, Baker County’s greatest benefactor, the easiest way to sample the Powder was to float it on an inner tube. This is an attractive option on a torrid July afternoon. It is less so in late December, what with the ice, the low volume and, potentially, a tussle with an aggrieved otter.
The pair that Olivia saw wasn’t the only wildlife sighting during our hour-long jaunt.
Near the Parkway’s northern terminus, where the path is on the west side of the river, I spied an American dipper doing its distinctive deep knee bends while standing on a midstream stone.
Dippers, also known as water ouzels, are stocky little birds that, unlike most of their feathered cousins, satiate their appetites by diving into streams and collecting insects, larvae and other morsels.
Like otters, dippers seem about as well-suited to life within a literal stone’s throw of a subdivision as they are in a mountain stream, miles from the nearest home.
It gives me a little thrill to know that the same species which right now are thriving in, say, the snowbound Eagle Cap Wilderness, where like as not no human will walk for months, are also making a living near a path where dozens of people stroll every day.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
