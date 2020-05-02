Social distancing is considerably easier when you’re 20 miles from the nearest paved road.
And more than twice that distance from the closest Big Mac.
I decided on a recent sunny Saturday that an ideal place to get far away from people — including any who might be serving as unwitting hosts to coronavirus particles — was the uninhabited wilds of northern Malheur County.
(This would, I hardly need point out, also protect everybody else, in the event that one of those unwitting virus-carriers is me.)
My destination was much more precise than I implied with that line about the uninhabited wilds of northern Malheur County. As descriptions go, that’s about as explicit as telling an interstellar traveler to look for an asteroid in the general vicinity of the Milky Way.
Which is to say, there’s a lot of wild country in northern Malheur County, and scarcely any people.
The place I wanted to visit was a landmark that I’ve been seeing regularly for more than three decades, but always from a vantage point some dozens of miles distant.
This vestige of ancient volcanic eruptions is called Castle Rock.
The name strikes me as lacking in creativity, considering how common it is to brand any tower of rock as Castle Rock or Butte or Peak or whatever.
But I suppose the name satisfies the basic criteria since Castle Rock, though lacking a moat, ramparts adorned with colorful flags, and longbow-wielding knights, at least commands the surrounding terrain the way castles are supposed to.
My longstanding fascination with Castle Rock derives mainly from its ubiquity on Baker County’s southern horizon. No other landform manages to insinuate itself into so many views from the places I like to hike.
Based solely on elevation, it’s a middling mountain. At 6,837 feet, Castle Rock’s summit wouldn’t merit a mention on a map of the Elkhorns or the Wallowas.
But because its peak juts well above its base, rather like a hitchhiker’s extended thumb only somewhat larger, Castle Rock tallest digit is distinctive even at a great distance.
This pinnacle is visible from almost any prominent point in southern Baker County. But several times, while taking in the vista from a pass or peak in the Wallowas, I’ve been surprised, as I look to the south, to be able to pick out the slender precipice even amid the smudgy haze of late summer.
Surprised and not a little pleased, as though I had glimpsed a familiar face in a crowd of strangers.
Yet my affinity for Castle Rock had never lured me closer than Ironside, along U.S. Highway 26 east of Unity. And you can’t even see the peak from there, deep in the valley of Willow Creek.
It pains me to consider that I needed a pandemic to persuade me to take a trip I could easily have made any time in the past 30 years. But you underestimate the power of procrastination at your peril.
My wife, Lisa, and I and our kids, Olivia and Max, have been taking advantage of the local wealth of rarely visited public land to indulge our interest in hiking, and exploring, while heeding the advice of medical experts.
I don’t mean to boast. The truth is that it’s ridiculously easy to be socially responsible, in these viral times, when you go to places such as the land that lies between Highways 26 and 20.
Have a look at an Oregon highway map to get a sense of what I mean. This is one of the biggest chunks of blank space, with just a few place names — and not a single town — in an area measuring about 40 miles on each side of a rough square.
After pulling off Highway 26 at Ironside and heading south on Rose Creek Road, we drove about 45 miles on roads ranging from recently graded gravel to sections that probably haven’t felt the gouge of a bulldozer’s blade since the Carter administration. In a span of about five hours we saw a single vehicle — and it was on a road a couple of drainages away.
It turned out that after waiting so many years to actually go to Castle Rock I would have done well to put off the trip for just a few more weeks.
As we approached the last of the road junctions I had plotted with the aid of a BLM paper map and the detailed pixels of Google Earth, I could see that the route leading to the peak was blocked by snowdrifts.
I was disappointed, but not greatly so.
We never intended to actually climb Castle Rock anyway. We’re a family of hikers, not rock-climbers, and we have neither the ropes nor the ability to suppress acrophobia necessary to safely reach such precarious places.
But we had a fine two-hour hike, just the same, through pleasantly varied terrain. We hopped over a foot-wide ephemeral stream that carries snowmelt into Bully Creek. We saw yellow bells and buttercups and a few patches of phlox, my favorite spring desert wildflower. We walked between the bone-white skeletons of junipers scorched by a wildfire some years ago, and Max, as always entranced by geology, was waylaid by some stony outcrops.
(Castle Rock, by the way, has a Baker County connection, so to speak, even though it officially belongs to Malheur. The volcanic ash that solidified into Pleasant Valley tuffstone, the distinctive stone that forms the facing for some of Baker City’s noteworthy structures, including Baker City Hall, the Carnegie Library (Crossroads Art Center) and the Baker County Courthouse, erupted between 15 million and 16 million years ago from vents in the Castle Rock area. Then, as now, volcanic eruptions do not heed county lines.)
Eventually we climbed to a knoll where, suddenly and most gratifying to me, Castle Rock came into view, about 4 miles away. It was a trifle strange to see it from so close. I hadn’t realized how many trees grow on its lower slopes, or the extent of the ridges that radiate from the peak. From my previously distant views I had a sense that the point jutted from something like a plateau.
I vowed that, having come this close, I won’t wait 30 years to return and walk right to the base of the peak.
I believe Max would go back today. During the hike he detoured to investigate a trio of barrels that served as cattle troughs. Inside one was a dead mouse, proving, I suppose, that curiosity can prove fatal to mice as well as to their feline nemeses. Max seemed more impressed by this than by Castle Rock. And in his personal story of our trip I’m sure the mouse has a much more prominent place in the plot than the mountain does.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
