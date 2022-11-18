The slimy side of professional, high-stakes angling has at last been exposed.
Not that any reasonably observant person, whether or not experienced in the ways of the rod and the reel, needed to have the scales removed from their eyes.
Fishing, famously, is a hobby inextricably connected to a, well, malleable definition of truth.
The term “fish story” is almost synonymous with exaggeration.
But of course the key element to these tales is the one that’s always missing — the fish.
These stories would be meaningless if there were an actual fish involved, a tangible chunk of flesh and fins that can tinkered with.
The whole point is that the fish in question is the “one that got away.”
Its absence affords the angler considerable latitude in describing the circumstances.
But if you bring a real fish into the matter you had best be prepared for scrutiny.
Especially when tens of thousands of dollars are at stake.
Two competitors at a Sept. 30 tournament in Ohio — Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominski, 35 — were either oblivious to this, or else so arrogant that they assumed they were above reproach.
One thing they absolutely are not is clever.
The pair, who were in line to pocket $29,000, were instead disqualified from the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament when officials found that the five fish they had netted were, to indulge in euphemism, irregular.
Earlier this month the pair were indicted on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.
I would like to think these are the first people to face that exact roster of charges. But given the apparently limitless ability of humans to cheat, I doubt it.
The first fish, based on its length, ought to have weighed about 4 pounds.
But when tournament organizers put it on the scale, the figure was 8 pounds.
A couple slashes of a fillet knife revealed the sort of subterfuge I would have expected from a devious child of moderate intelligence.
The anglers had crammed several lead weights down the fish’s throat.
This, as I suggested, is hardly a subtle tactic.
But it is effective for the purpose, what with the density of lead.
Except the investigators yanked something else from the carcass that also didn’t belong — fillets from a different walleye.
On one hand this seems to suggest a certain level of cunning quite absent in the lead weight addition. Larding the fish with fillets had the advantage of being of piscatorial origin rather than chunks of heavy metal.
(Fish in many waters, including some around here, sadly do contain potentially hazardous levels of another toxic metal, mercury.)
But that metal is carried in their tissue and thus invisible, and in tiny amounts that, so far as I can tell, have no appreciable effect on their weight.)
Using fillets to plump up a substandard walleye ought to leave the fish feeling natural, should anyone decide to run a suspicious finger along the belly.
Balls of lead, by contrast, are apt to catch the attention of even someone not intimate with the physical attributes of the typical walleye.
Also, fillets wouldn’t set off a metal detector.
I can only conclude that Runyan and Cominski lacked confidence that the surreptitious walleye fillets would be sufficient to ensure they won the tournament, and that they decided the lead weights, although potentially more risky, were necessary.
I haven’t found a detailed accounting of the event that answers what seems to me a key question — would the pair have won had they kept the lead weights in their tackle boxes and relied solely on the fillets?
Regardless, it seems obvious that, like so many cheaters, these anglers simply went overboard, so to speak.
I doubt their walleye would have attracted undue scrutiny had the fish been only modestly heavier than typical given their length.
But loading the fish with enough lead to double their expected weight was all but certain to expose the charlatans.
They could hardly have been unaware that the tournament officials knew their way around a walleye, after all.
One of the news stories I read about the case included a possible answer to my question.
An affidavit in the criminal case noted that police in a different part of Ohio had investigated allegations that Runyan and Cominski had cheated in an earlier walleye tournament.
According to a police report, the prosecutor decided there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the pair with a crime.
The story, unfortunately, doesn’t mention whether the two won that tournament.
But I’m guessing that if they employed lead in any fashion in that event, it was for a legitimate purpose.
