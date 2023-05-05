There are no dead cats in my freezer.
At least there weren’t any the last time I reached in there to procure a handful of ice cubes.
(Like as not there are only a few of these, the other slots in the plastic tray as empty as a campaign promise.)
I note here the absence of frozen feline carcasses in the coldest of my kitchen appliances not by way of boasting.
Indeed, I believe that using that frigid space only to store ice cream and delectable waffles and other acceptably edible items is the minimum standard for housekeeping.
The absolute minimum.
Yet even that meager concession to living in something other than squalor is, it seems, a task too onerous for some people.
I know this because I sometimes watch both “Hoarders,” the long-running series on the A&E cable network, and the very similar, in name and in theme, “Hoarding: Buried Alive” on TLC.
(I don’t watch them at the same time, however. I do have two television sets but they are in separate rooms. Very unhoarderlike.)
I always feel slightly unsettled when I watch either show, as though I’m engaging in a modest sort of voyeurism.
Probably I ought not worry.
The people involved undoubtedly had to sign a legal waiver before the video crew showed up.
I suppose they even get paid, although this seems to me, when it comes to hoarders, not terribly different from giving dangerous drugs to an addict, or to a child.
The question that always occurs to me, as I watch people willingly disclose details of their lives, is why.
I don’t know that I’d want the interior of my house exposed to millions of viewers. And as I mentioned, I don’t have anything nearly as troubling as cat carcasses in my freezer.
(Or anywhere else on the premises, come to that.)
I find the two series compelling, even occasionally enthralling.
This doesn’t feel quite right.
I even laugh sometimes.
Except this isn’t the pure and soothing sort of mirth, the spontaneous reaction that helps to relieve the day’s tensions and put into proper perspective the usual absurdities of life.
It’s closer to the hysterical chortling you might expect to hear in an asylum.
I’ve never taken a psychology class — how I managed to avoid that subject over four years of college I’m not quite sure — but it seems to me that chuckling during these shows illustrates the human capacity to deal with situations that for most of us are so different from their own lives as to feel inexplicable.
Some of these images are awful, to be sure. But since no one is actually dying (aside from some unfortunate cats and the occasional cockroach), laughter doesn’t seem altogether inappropriate — even if it’s also not particularly satisfying.
I think too that we sometimes laugh at others’ predicaments because we feel so fortunate that, no matter how much we lament what’s happening in our own lives, at least there are no decaying cats wedged between the half gallon of vanilla bean and the bag of frozen french fries.
Also, I suspect that most of us wonder at times whether we’ve let our possessions get the best of us.
It is, for all but the most scrupulous, an easy thing to succumb to.
Generally speaking it requires rather more effort — earning money, for instance — to acquire things than to dispose of them. Having exerted ourselves so as to obtain something that was at that moment important, we are naturally loath to toss it in the trash even when it has lost the luster of all things new.
Without making a thorough examination I’m confident that in my bedroom — which is of quite modest size; the whole house is just 1,400 square feet — there are dozens of items which serve no legitimate purpose and which I would scarcely miss were they to disappear.
But of course they won’t do this on their own.
Inanimate objects are obstinate that way.
The difference between my home, and those featured on the hoarding series, is the difference between, say, a well-tended yard and a tropical jungle.
Some of the homes in “Hoarders” and its rival series are so crammed with stuff that navigating the rooms is more akin to climbing than to walking.
Or spelunking.
The sheer volume of material confuses the brain, rather like one of those posters with an image that you can’t see unless you concentrate.
(And sometimes not even then, if your brain is as befuddled as mine often is.)
It’s almost impossible, even with the lingering camera shots that the directors of these shows employ with a somewhat disturbing frequency, to distinguish among the items.
Was that actually a computer monitor sharing space in the sink with mold-encrusted dishes?
What, exactly, is in the toilet bowl? Because it does not appear to be water.
Watching an entire hour-long episode of either program is fatiguing.
By the end of the hour my initial, visceral reactions — an unpleasant stew of revulsion and amusement and shock — has been overtaken by a tired sort of sadness.
It is depressing to realize that people, by dint of suffering from a mental illness, live in conditions that most people would consider criminally abusive even if the tenants were canine or feline rather than human.
(And often as not, pets are involved. Most of which are not in a freezer. Although they would suffer less if they were.)
I have no idea whether televising the exploits of compulsive hoarders could result in other people, with similarly inundated properties, getting the psychological help they need.
(And the physical, in the form of heavy equipment and a fleet of Dumpsters.)
I would like to think so.
To imagine that these shows achieve nothing but to give a nationwide audience a chance to wince at the sight of unimaginable filth — and to be gratified that televisions don’t broadcast aromas as well as high-definition images — depresses me.
