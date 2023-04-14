I couldn’t recall how many months had elapsed since I last had dirt from my property packed under my fingernails, but my vertebrae were absolutely certain that it hadn’t been nearly long enough.
They were especially insistent about the duration when I got out of bed the morning after.
Although “lurched” is the more expressive, and accurate, verb to describe the motion.
Also,“fell,” if I may borrow from Sir Paul McCartney’s line in the middle eight of “A Day In The Life,” is also a better option.
(I did not, however, drag a comb across my head. I do not, in fact, own that tonsorial tool. I surrendered some years ago to the reality that I am as hapless in keeping my hair in line as I am with a number of other objects, both inanimate, such as carburetors, and sentient, including dogs.)
I had several times over the preceding few weeks stood on my back porch and looked, with some discomfort, at the disheveled scene before me.
Except on the days when snow served as a sort of pancake makeup — and there were far more of those days than is typical for March — the property was as unkempt as an urban alley during a garbage collectors’ strike.
(Although, I suspect, less pungent.)
I was only partially responsible for the mess.
The limbs that winter gales lopped off our trees, for instance, can hardly be blamed on me, no matter how slothlike my habits.
But last autumn I neglected, as usual, to confront the leaves with anything like the persistence their sheer volume calls for.
Our little forest, made up primarily of willows, with one grand ash anchoring the southwest corner, produces a prodigious amount of leaves.
Bushels.
(Although I neither own a bushel nor can say, with any precision, how much such a receptacle holds.)
I can muster a respectable diligence when it comes to leaves that land on the lawn. But only because they’re relatively easy to gather and stuff into plastic sacks.
This requires a fair amount of exertion, to be sure — raking a decent pile, corralling the aromatic and pleasantly crunching armfuls, then raking again.
But this toil yields tangible results.
The piles disappear, leaving only the fading green grass.
Trouble is, the leaves go where the vagrant breezes take them.
And too often they land, in their hundreds, in far less accessible nooks and crannies.
Leaves drifted between and among our spirea bushes, for instance, are as difficult to dislodge as corn flakes left in a cereal bowl in the sink overnight. Given a few hours to marinate, milk-soaked corn flakes have the adhesive power of those ablative panels NASA puts on spacecraft to protect them during reentry.
Last year I bought a battery-powered leaf blower, and although it is a fine tool, and one I enjoy wielding, it exhales with relatively little force.
Its artificial wind can get dried leaves moving along briskly so long as they’re on open ground.
But the electric motor whines ineffectually when pointed at leaves wedged between the stems of a shrub, or, as tends to happen with the sword-shaped willow leaves, that get wet and form a slimy mat.
In those moments I pine for a machine with deeper lungs, as it were — something that could serve as a wind tunnel such as is used to test fighter jets.
I easily justified leaving my yard in disarray so long as the snow stayed on. But then came Easter weekend, and the warmest days of the year. With the snow gone I strolled around the place and realized, with no small dismay, how many limbs and leaves and other detritus — deer, for instance, have no compunction about using my lawn for their necessaries — had accumulated while I was sheltered inside.
I hunted up a rake, a pair of gloves, pruners and a cunning, dagger-like tool that gouges the roots of weeds with callous efficiency.
I was out there for a couple hours both Saturday and Easter Sunday. It was a pleasant time, generally. I made modest, but noticeable, progress.
I try every spring to remind myself that I needn’t rush to complete these simple chores. But after 30 years of dealing with deadlines the concept of time limits is so ingrained that inevitably I find myself scurrying about and feeling ashamed if I leave off with some task unfinished.
It’s silly.
But so is wriggling around beneath a shrub, plucking out fistfuls of desiccated ash leaves while trying to avoid having a spirea stem impale your cornea.
Working on your own piece of land, though, trying to put grass and flowerbeds and stone borders into some sense of order that is pleasing to the eye, is for me an endlessly satisfying endeavor, even though it’s, well, endless.
I like to be out in the clean air, to imagine, in the chill of an April dusk, how different the twilight will feel two months hence, when the day’s warmth lasts well after the sun has dipped behind the Elkhorns.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.