When I was in high school in the 1980s I don’t recall ever pondering whether, after graduating, I would do anything but go to college.
Which I did.
I applied to only one — the University of Oregon — which I attended for four years. I earned a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism and I’ve been in that business since.
I didn’t even switch majors while I was in Eugene.
This is all stupendously boring, to be sure — as predictable as an arranged marriage, albeit without the potential for interfamily squabbles.
Most university students, according to many sources I’ve consulted, change majors at least once. Some dabble with half a dozen subjects before they settle on one.
I suppose they’re more adventurous than I was.
Or more eclectic in their intellectual interests.
And yet, even though I plodded along a pretty straight path during my years in Eugene I’ve wondered at times, in the ensuing nearly 31 years since I was handed my diploma, what other options I might have had.
Not different colleges or majors — I mean an altogether different career path, one that didn’t involve traditional higher education at all.
There are, of course, many professional pursuits for which demonstrated ability trumps a diploma.
I have always had a great respect for people who engage in work that produces tangible results — plumbers who conquer a clogged drain, electricians who ensure the lights blaze brightly and safely, loggers who can fall a 200-foot fir and drop it right where they want, the millworkers who turn that tree into useful products, mechanics who can get a stumbling engine purring again.
Those are just a handful of examples from a considerably longer list of essential jobs.
Journalists, it seems to me, aren’t as a rule included on that list, although I’ve always believed they ought to be.
We work with words and images rather than with pipes and tools, but we are also builders of a sort — we assemble pages that, at least with traditional newspapers, are physical realities we can touch and hold in our hands.
More to the point, just as contractors can’t hide their failure to do a job (or at least not very effectively) so it is with the people who put together newspapers.
Whether the product is a building or a newspaper, it either exists or it does not.
(Whether a building stands, when subjected to its first storm or earthquake, is a different matter, of course. But shoddy construction, with a home or a bridge or a publication, will be found out soon enough.)
Many decades ago, journalism, and particularly its print versions, was generally considered a blue-collar profession. I think this is appropriate.
The notion that attending college, and getting a degree, is the path to a career that’s rewarding both professionally and financially has, if anything, become more ubiquitous since I graduated.
But this trend might be changing.
The Wall Street Journal reported recently that in November 2022, about 41% of job vacancies posted in the U.S. required a college degree — down from 46% in 2019.
A minor drop, statistically speaking.
But there might be a more significant movement afoot.
Among the companies becoming less insistent that their employees secure a degree are ones that you probably wouldn’t have expected — Google, Delta Air Lines and IBM.
I find it refreshing that such firms seem to acknowledge that a vital attribute in a prospective employee is aptitude, and that a sheet of thick paper with fancy calligraphy might not be a suitable replacement.
I don’t mean to imply that attending college is an indulgence that most high school graduates would do well to eschew in favor of learning a useful, and ultimately marketable, skill.
I continue to believe that spending four or five years at a university can enrich a person’s life, through exposure to a rich mix of people and topics and opinions, as well as enhance their ability to contribute to society while making a good salary.
But this assumes that during those years the student is also learning legitimate skills and will be competent at performing particular tasks for which there is a demand in the marketplace.
It requires no great effort, to be sure, to find egregious examples of students wasting hundreds of thousands of dollars on one of the vague, specious degrees that infest universities these days — majors such as ethnic studies or interdisciplinary studies or art history that likely offer few promising career paths besides teaching the same subjects to other students.
This fills college coffers but has few other beneficiaries.
But as depressing as those anecdotes surely are, I am gratified by programs such as the local Baker Technical Institute and Blue Mountain Community College, which give residents an accessible — which is to say, relatively affordable — way to acquire skills such as welding, fabrication and operating heavy equipment that, because they are necessary in modern society, will always be valuable.
BTI, which has grown from a program of the Baker School District to an accredited technical college, is a prime local example.
I don’t regret my decision to go into journalism.
But I hope students recognize, before they’ve wasted money and years amassing a flimsy pile of worthless college credits, that building real things is both more fulfilling and fruitful.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.