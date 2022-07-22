I can’t decide whether litterbugs or the purveyors of graffiti annoy me more.
Both groups of miscreants sully public spaces, and with palpable disdain for those subject to their grim handiwork.
Littering is basically an act of laziness — the product of people who can’t be bothered to hold onto their trash until they get to the nearest receptacle, which in any inhabited place isn’t likely to be distant.
(I understand that some litter is inadvertent — a stray gust that plucks a hamburger wrapper from a front seat before the driver can snatch it back, or a scrap of paper that slips through a hole in somebody’s pocket.)
Graffiti, by contrast, is inherently intentional.
And I have no doubt that many practitioners believe themselves to be artists who are beautifying rather than befouling their targets.
I’ll concede that some have talent.
But however honed their artistic gifts might be, their chief attribute is arrogance.
I can think of no other word to describe those who think their creations are so worthy of exposure that they’re certain I want to see them while I’m out for my customary afternoon walk.
I hold to the quaint notion that true artists can always find a suitable — and legal — venue for their wares, whether it’s a fancy gallery or a humble craft fair.
Some place, in any case, where people go because they want to see art, and even potentially to pay for it.
The only money that’s going to be shelled out for the crop of graffiti that has recently sprouted, like unpleasant and possibly toxic toadstools, in the walkways on both sides of the Dewey Avenue underpass, is whatever it will cost to paint over them.
This is a task which has been undertaken a few times in that spot in the past several years, but without lasting results.
It seems that the considerable expanses of concrete, covered with industrial gray paint, is a siren song that vandals — vandals with aesthetic pretensions, perhaps, but vandals just the same — simply can’t resist.
I walk the underpass at least a couple times most weeks. I don’t keep records about the history of graffiti there, but after the most recent rash, sometime last year, the paint that covered the various scribblings remained largely intact for several months.
Earlier this year, though, a few stray sprayings showed up in the tunnel on the west side of Dewey.
Those, sadly, seemed to serve as inspiration. Now the tunnels on both sides are strewn with graffiti, and so is the wheelchair-accessible ramp on the east side, which leads to the bridge across Dewey.
Some of this, predictably, is profane. I can appreciate art that is provocative, even jarring, rather than traditionally beautiful. But painting words that can’t be spoken on the public airwaves without the potential of drawing an FCC fine betrays nothing, it seems to me, except a childish inability to conceive a coherent thought.
Which is not to suggest that the Mona Lisa would be appropriate in its place.
If you absolutely must express yourself in art — and I understand that creativity often is at its root a compulsion — procuring a canvas which is neither publicly owned nor visible to passers-by, some of whom might be accompanied by children who can sound out certain one-syllable words, is no great obstacle.
To return to my conundrum about which is more cretinous — littering or graffiti — the underpass gets me to thinking about this question because it’s a magnet for both.
The tunnels, in particular, are frequently adrift in the typical detritus — soda cups, scraps of paper and plastic, the occasional moldy, ant-infested remnants of a fast food meal.
As I walk through, peering in the dim light so as to avoid stepping in something sticky or otherwise foul, I ponder how every ugly sight, whether on the ground or the walls, is utterly unnecessary.
The gray paint, if left alone, would last for years, requiring only an occasional touch up to reverse the effects of subzero January mornings and blistering July sunshine.
The only inevitable debris is the natural — autumn leaves or drifts of cottonwood fluff propelled by the breeze. I would, it scarcely needs to be said, rather step on a maple leaf than a putrefying piece of hamburger or a puddle of congealed milkshake.
And although gray-painted concrete can’t fairly be called attractive, neither is it offensive. Besides which, nature is effortlessly artistic, and it’s a rare walk when I’m not inspired by something I see. I can glimpse parts of both the Elkhorns and the Wallowas from near the underpass and I always get a small thrill from the sight of those grand mountains, white or gray or blue depending on the season and the time of day, no view quite the same as another.
The contrast is so distinct that it’s a trifle unsettling, the ever-shifting beauty of the mountains, so unlike the fixed ugliness of litter, the persistent stupidity of graffiti.
