When I got home from work the other day my son Max, who’s almost 10, rushed into the kitchen with the sort of exuberance, and agility, that I haven’t been able to muster for many years.
Decades, even, if I’m to be honest.
“I had the best day ever at school,” Max exclaimed.
Max, as is typical of kids his age, hasn’t quite figured out the nuances of the superlative.
He sometimes proclaims he has experienced the best of one thing, and the worst of another, in the same day.
(Or hour.)
But his enthusiasm, exaggerated though it might have been, pleased me greatly.
That moment reminded me how grateful I am for everyone who has made it possible for Max, and other students in the Baker School District’s elementary schools, to have a school year that is closer to normal than most things have been over the past 12 months.
Since Oct. 14, Max and his classmates have been learning in their classrooms four days per week.
Sometimes, while I’m sitting at my desk at work, I smile when I remind myself that, unlike his old man, Max is not staring at a computer monitor.
He is instead sitting in a classroom festooned with brightly colored posters. I think of him there, clutching a pencil and working on some problem, or listening to his teacher, or laughing with the other fourth-graders about some joke that I probably wouldn’t understand.
He is where he should be.
Max’s sister isn’t quite so lucky.
Olivia, who’s an eighth-grader, went back to Baker Middle School one day per week on Nov. 9. Since Jan. 25 she’s been in the classroom two of the four days each week.
Mark Witty, the Baker School District superintendent, said this week that he’s been talking with state officials about the possibility of Baker’s middle school and high school students returning to a regular, four-day in-person schedule in early April.
I appreciate Witty’s lobbying on behalf of students. I hope he succeeds.
Yet even with the current limited schedule (I bristle at using the word “hybrid” to describe anything other than certain cars and animals; it’s among the unpleasant intrusions the virus has inflicted on our lexicon), Olivia and other local junior high and high schoolers are lucky compared with thousands of students elsewhere in Oregon.
At least Baker kids — my kids, your kids — get to see their teachers in a form that doesn’t involve pixels.
They can walk into a school in the morning and walk out in the afternoon.
Such a simple thing, the matter of a few steps.
Until those steps are instead the ones between a kid’s bedroom and the rest of the house.
I have friends and family whose children haven’t been in a classroom for almost a year.
Some are seniors whose last year in high school, what’s supposed to be a particularly memorable period in the first stage of a person’s life, has been so ersatz, so hollow, that calling it a cruel facade is to indulge in awful understatement.
Theirs is a terrible loss.
Irreplaceable, as only time can be.
I understand, of course, that Baker County has fared better, medically speaking, than many of Oregon’s 36 counties during the pandemic.
But this doesn’t diminish my gratitude for the teachers, principals, bus drivers, custodians and everyone else who has made our schools beacons of consistency, stability and normality during a year distinguished by uncertainty, upheaval and soul-crushing fear.
All children have lost much over these troubling months.
They’ve lost time with their friends, lost the sleepovers and birthday parties and myriad other activities they — and we, as adults — took for granted.
But those deprived of any time in classrooms have lost much more.
Every time I drive or walk past a Baker school, and I see kids on the playground, or walking to the car that’s waiting for them at the curb, I feel the comfort that comes from an encounter with anything that is familiar.
Even these scenes are a trifle jarring, to be sure.
I’m still not quite accustomed to seeing students wearing masks on any day other than Halloween.
Or to seeing masks hanging from the dowel above the washer and dryer in our laundry room, come to that.
But those are details of the most minor sort. And masks have contributed to opening our schools, and keeping them open.
A scrap of fabric is nothing compared with the joy of a child, home from school and boasting of a day better than all the rest.
Until the next best day arrives.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
