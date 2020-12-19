I watched the Grinch carve a slice off the roast beast and slide the plate over to Cindy Lou Who, and my throat suddenly felt slightly constricted, and my eyes warm with moisture.
I’ve seen this Dr. Seuss TV classic, which first aired in 1966, probably 50 times since I was a child, born just four years after its debut.
It remains for me, as it no doubt does for millions of other Americans of my generation, a tradition without which the Christmas season would feel slightly hollow, lacking its full complement of mirth and joy.
But I don’t recall that the conclusion of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” ever affected me quite so profoundly as it did on a recent Sunday evening.
I didn’t even see the whole show.
I happened upon the Grinch while mindlessly meandering through the on-screen channel guide. By the time I tuned in, the titular green character had made considerable progress in robbing the Whos down in Whoville of their every Christmas gift and decoration, save for hooks and some wire on the walls.
The true climax of the program, of course, is the Grinch’s epiphany as he listens, from the summit of Mount Crumpet, to the Whos happily singing together to greet Christmas morning.
Although I can appreciate the point of this scene — the Whos are so filled with the spirit of the season that they celebrate despite being victims, one and all, of a particularly malicious serial burglar — even as a child I don’t recall being quite credulous enough to completely buy it.
Maybe I was an unusually cynical child, but it always struck me that this wasn’t an altogether normal reaction — that no town, even an isolated mountain village like Whoville, could be occupied solely by people of such equanimity.
Perhaps the group of less pacific Whos, the Whos who would have been screaming for vengeance and rounding up a well-armed posse to go after the thief, were sleeping it off after chugging a couple too many eggnogs on Christmas Eve.
Anyway, that scene, however inspiring, didn’t extract any particular emotion as I watched its familiar sequence the other evening.
(Although I chuckled, as usual, when the circle of Who singers, to permit the Grinch’s overloaded sleigh to enter the town circle, formed a sort of human gate that swung back and then closed again. A small thing, sure, but it’s the sort of whimsical detail that makes Dr. Seuss’ work so magical.)
What got me, somewhere in the region where my heart dwells, were the final poetic rhymes, delivered in narrator Boris Karloff’s inimitable timbre, his voice as warm and soothing as a woolen cloak donned on a chilly morning.
“Welcome, Christmas, bring your cheer,
Cheer to all Whos, far and near.
Christmas Day is in our grasp
So long as we have hands to clasp.
Christmas Day will always be
Just as long as we have we.
Welcome, Christmas, while we stand
Heart to heart and hand in hand.”
Such simple themes they are, rendered in rudimentary verse and mostly one-syllable words.
And yet in this context simplicity, as it so often does, infuses those brief lines with a power that no combination of complicated meter and mellifluous adjectives could ever approach.
The poem seems almost childlike, something a third-grader might create while bent over a diminutive desk, clutching a No. 2 pencil and reproducing the recently learned letters with particular care.
But the message carries an infinite wisdom, a truth immeasurable.
“Just as long as we have we.”
This, I think, is the key line.
Never in my lifetime have there been more reasons, should a person be inclined to pessimism and despair, to resist the tug of holiday nostalgia.
I suspect many people much older than I am feel the same.
It is all too easy to succumb to sadness, to lament all that we have lost in 2020.
I certainly have done so at times.
I have whined to myself, in especially melancholy moments, about vacations canceled and family celebrations foregone and an overall sense that so much that was familiar is strange, and that perhaps we won’t ever quite make it back to where we were before.
And yet, as I watched a cartoon, I realized, with no small amount of shame, how trifling my disappointments are, how self-indulgent.
So many people have lost vastly more than I have over these dismal months.
My family is healthy. I have four children, two of them adults who have made their own happy homes, and all four are thriving. My two grandsons, one nearing his fourth birthday, the other almost halfway through his second year, live just a few blocks away. Their wonder at the world is not tainted by the recent troubles, their joy at the recent fall of snow the purest sort of reaction.
Christmas, as the Grinch so famously discovered, will come.
We need only welcome the season, to embrace its magic with our hands and, most important, with our hearts.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
