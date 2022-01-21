A two-dimensional map never seems quite so useless, so starkly ignorant of the hard reality of the our planet’s pimpled surface, as in that instant when the only thing sparing you from a nasty tumble is the toe of your right boot.
Which is wedged between a stem of sagebrush and a fist-size stone on a slope approximately as steep as the north face of the Eiger.
A situation, to put it another way, that’s about as precarious as that facing the Joe Pesci character in the last 20 minutes of a Martin Scorsese film.
We understand, of course, that a 2-D map can’t completely convey the decidedly 3-D world.
The absence of that third dimension is significant.
Maps are flat.
Baker County, at least outside the paved, civilized towns and valleys, rarely is.
I had occasion, on a Sunday this past November, to ponder this matter in both a theoretical sense, over a cup of breakfast coffee with my brothers-in-law, and in the immediate and tangible predicament I found myself in on that nearly vertical hillside.
My wife Lisa’s brothers, Chuck and Dave Britton, are Baker City natives who now live in the Portland area. They had driven over to hunt elk in the Lookout Mountain unit, a tradition that their dad, Howard Britton, started about a decade and a half ago.
They invited me to come along although my aptitude as a hunter is about the same as my aptitude for calculus. Which is to say — and as multiple math teachers who had the misfortunate of drawing my name for their class would attest — approximately zero. I suspect I’m a somewhat welcome companion largely because there’s little to no chance that I’ll interfere with anybody else’s hunt by doing something loony. Shooting an elk, for instance.
We were chatting, Chuck and Dave and I, before embarking on the day’s hunt.
Chuck asked me if I had heard of what you might call “flattening the map.”
I said that’s an idea I have pondered often, and that I find endlessly fascinating as a conceptual exercise, however impractical it might be.
The basic idea is to take a piece of ground with the type of rumpled topography common to Baker County, and to estimate how much more space, in acres or square miles or some other 2-D measurement, that piece would sprawl across if you could account for all the ups and downs.
Very much more space, we all agreed, if the ground in question is as rugged as the Lookout Mountain unit.
We also speculated that, given the capabilities of computers, it ought not be terribly complicated to come up with a pretty fair approximation of what you’d have if you could, in effect, flatten every ridge, butte and pinnacle.
Regardless, it’s a compelling thought experiment.
Later in the day, Dave and I — he had his rifle and I brought along a shotgun in case we came across some chukars interested in embarrassing me — had a more practical experience with the gaping difference between map and ground.
Over five hours or so we hunted an area of no more than three square miles.
A basic map — one that doesn’t include contour lines, which depict the topography — reduces such an area to a trifle. Any reasonably fit person can walk a couple miles in well under an hour.
Dave had his GPS receiver, which displays topographic maps. These come rather nearer the truth — the closer the contour lines, for instance, the steeper the slope.
But even the most detailed topographic map can’t convey just how much land can be crammed into one square mile.
An awful lot more than a mile, according to my calves and thighs, which were still complaining a couple days later.
Dave and I, despite the seemingly modest distance implied by a map, climbed from the bottom of one gulch to the top of a ridge, and then repeated this twice more.
In each case the top of the ridge was several hundred feet above the draw.
This terrain is typical of eastern Baker County, where erosion has gouged deeply into the land, leaving a landscape of immense proportions that make the map scale seem ludicrously inadequate.
As we made our grueling, tendon- and ligament-straining way, I thought about our conversation a couple hours before, a time my abused ligaments and tendons, I have no doubt, thought of with a nostalgic fondness.
I tried to imagine compressing all the ground we had covered, the knee-punishing descents and the lung-expanding climbs, smashing it and rolling it flat as a baker would do with a mound of bread dough.
My brain, which struggles with concepts that don’t involve clauses and sentences, couldn’t create a distinct mental picture of this terrain ironing.
But it was easy to understand that the sheer verticality of the place makes it much larger, for anyone who gets around on the ground (I never envy the birds quite so much as in such terrain), than those neat cartographic lines denoting each square mile suggest.
Einstein, among his many achievements, recognized that time isn’t quite the predictably linear thing which we of lesser intellect suppose it to be, assuming we even think of it in such terms.
It seems to me that anyone who thinks of land solely, or largely, based on a map, doesn’t grasp the nature of Earth’s surface.
Not every mile, suffice it to say, is created equal.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
