I have seen plenty of statistics about the fire that decimated Paradise, California, in November 2018, but numbers mean little compared with a passage in a book describing fire victims’ skin sloughing away at the gentlest touch, exposing the naked pink flesh beneath.
There is no scarcity of reasons why I prefer compelling prose to a spreadsheet.
Numbers can tell a story, to be sure. But that story invariably lacks the richness of detail that writers can extract from the English language, with its vast deposits of good and powerful words.
Lizzie Johnson mined that ore to great effect with her recent account of the tragedy: “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.”
Johnson’s book, published in 2021, is not an easy read.
It could hardly be otherwise.
She is, after all, writing about a fire, sparked by a faulty electrical line owned by Pacific Gas & Electric, that killed 85 people and destroyed around 19,000 buildings, including most of the homes and businesses in Paradise, population 26,000.
More than three years later, Paradise hasn’t come close to recovering — if that word is even appropriate given the scale of the disaster.
About 1,100 new homes have been built in the town that lies in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, east of Chico and north of Sacramento.
Paradise’s mayor, Steve Crowder, said in a November 2021 interview that he expects the city’s population will reach the 10,000 mark by the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.
But it’s not only the scale of the devastation that prompted me at times to put down Johnson’s book, to rest my mind as I might rest my legs by taking a break during a difficult hike.
“Paradise” has a slightly hallucinogenic quality, though Johnson’s prose is precise and straightforward, befitting her previous work as a newspaper reporter.
This quality stems from the large roster of people she interviewed, and whose experiences comprise the bulk of the book.
Johnson shifts so often from one person to another, from one small group, brought together by circumstances beyond my ability to understand, to the next, that I sometimes felt as though I needed the equivalent of the cast of characters on a playbill.
The litany of terror is fatiguing as only a tautly crafted nonfiction tale can be.
The depth of Johnson’s reporting is palpable on almost every page — she must have spent a considerable time with the survivors she interviewed, so encompassing is the detail.
It is the most cloying of clichés to say that a writer “makes you feel as if you were there,” but the saying is ubiquitous because it’s also apt. Johnson’s book absolutely deserves this accolade, overused though it is.
As I followed the many awful journeys that Johnson catalogs I felt that I had a sense, secondhand though it of course was, of how acrid and choking the smoke was, how horrific the heat, how desperate the circumstances.
I suspect Johnson had an ample list of details to enrich her narrative, and she chose wisely. Besides the expected detritus of a wildfire — charred trees and windblown embers and the like — Johnson wrote about pools of melted aluminum that scorched vehicles wept like silver tears. I can’t think of a better way to explain the intensity of the heat, both poignant and terrible.
Yet for all the book’s hellishly exquisite descriptions, the reality that struck me with the greatest force was how rapidly this city, with a population nearly three times bigger than Baker City’s, was all but leveled.
Occasionally Johnson inserts a time reference.
In each instance I was shocked by how much had happened in so little time. Johnson’s storytelling is so engrossing, the situations that her subjects endured so terrible, that it seemed to me, as the pages and the chapters accumulated, that the better part of a day must have elapsed.
But for many of the Paradise residents Johnson wrote about, the transition from a routine November day to a life-threatening predicament was nearly instantaneous.
Stories of wildfires have intrigued me since I first swung a pulaski in the summer of 1989, just after finishing my freshman year at the University of Oregon. I worked for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in each of the three subsequent summers, and although I wasn’t a firefighter I ended up on the lines at least a few times each summer, though in every case the blaze was no more than a handful of acres.
In the three decades since, the fire risk across the West has escalated a great deal. In that summer of 1989, which seems impossibly distant to me now, the lightning-sparked Dooley Mountain fire, at 20,000 acres, was a milestone blaze.
That’s still a considerable size, to be sure. But the Dooley fire, having been eclipsed by well more than a dozen blazes in Oregon since then, and a great deal more across the region, including the Paradise fire, no longer seems especially noteworthy.
Johnson’s book was even more compelling given what happened in Western Oregon during the Labor Day weekend in 2020. The most damaging wildfires in decades, driven by a windstorm quite like the one that propelled the Camp fire through Paradise, ravaged multiple canyons on the west side of the Cascades. One of those burned through parts of Mill City, the town east of Salem where my parents, one of my sisters and a nephew live.
Mill City fared far better than some nearby towns, such as Gates and Detroit, where the post-fire scenes weren’t so different from those in Paradise. Both my parents’ and my sister’s homes survived — although the house just across the street from my sister did not.
Having heard from my parents and my sister about their experiences on the morning when the flames arrived, I could hardly avoid pondering, as I read Johnson’s book, how close they might have come to experiencing something similar.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
