Most Republicans in the Oregon Senate abandoned the Capitol earlier this month because, they said, the summaries of certain bills are too difficult to read.
They’re right.
And wrong.
It’s not just some bills that are clogged with stultifying syntax and jargon.
It’s most bills.
This is not a revelation to anyone who has tried to hack through even a handful of paragraphs of the cloying prose that defines the legislation our elected representatives vote on.
The GOP had an obvious reason to vacate the chamber, and it pretty clearly wasn’t Republicans’ dedication to the sanctity of the all-but-forgotten, 1979 law they cited.
Their absence denied the majority Democrats the quorum they need to advance bills dealing with abortion, gun control and health care for transgender people, all of which Gov. Tina Kotek supports.
All are issues in which the two parties, it is reasonable to say, have fundamental disagreements.
Republican senators justified their decision by citing a 44-year-old state law which requires that bill summaries — not the entire legislation, just the introductory summary — meet the reading level of an average eighth or ninth grader.
The criterion is the Flesch readibility test, created in the 1940s by an Austrian psychologist, Rudolf Flesch. The test has a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being Dr. Seuss level and 1 presumably requiring a Mensa-level IQ.
The 1979 law requires that bill summaries have a Flesch score of 60 or higher. Summaries from the controversial bills that GOP opposes fail the Flesch test miserably.
But so too do summaries from legislation that had bipartisan support, including bills which the legislature has passed and Kotek has signed into law this year.
The summary for House Bill 2005, which would among other things raise the minimum age for buying a gun from 18 to 21, scored 24 on Flesch test, according to the Associated Press. That’s in the college graduate range, not the eighth or ninth grade reading level.
House Bill 2002, which deals with abortion and transgender health care, is tougher still to comprehend, rating a 14.2 on the Flesch scale.
Among bills that have garnered support from Democrats and Republicans, House Bill 5019, which allocates money to state agencies for housing, scored a 17. House Bill 2001, also related to housing, scored 12.3.
Kotek has signed into law many bills, including Senate Bill 427, which is supposed to clarify access to Early Learning Accounts but apparently is more likely to confuse readers, with its Flesch scale score of 14.4.
I know nothing about the Flesch test.
Indeed, I don’t recall ever hearing about it before the recent legislative scuffle in Salem.
But I have tried on occasion to comprehend bills, and it seems to me that the problem lies not so much with their summaries but with the text of the bills themselves.
Which are, in most cases, considerably longer than the summaries.
And their greatest faults, I believe, are not that their authors lard legislation with multisyllabic words.
The problems that make bills so inscrutable are excessive jargon and excessive length. This is contrary to the Oregon Constitution, which states that legislation (not merely the summaries) “shall be plainly worded, avoiding as far as practicable the use of technical terms.”
Bill summaries, by comparison, are models of brevity.
Which isn’t to say that they’re pleasant reads.
The summary for HB 2002, for instance, the abortion and transgender health care legislation, includes this paragraph:
“Declares public policy regarding interstate actions arising out of reproductive health care and gender-affirming treatment. Prohibits public body from participating in interstate investigation or proceeding involving reproductive health care and gender-affirming treatment. Creates exceptions.”
I have a college diploma and so, according to the Flesch scale, which rated the bill’s summary at 14.2, I ought to be able to get through that paragraph with aplomb.
Well, I read it three times and was no more capable of explaining it after the third slog than I was after the first.
If anything it gets more painful with repeated exposures, much like certain types of ionizing radiation and modern pop music.
Consider that first sentence.
I could guess about what is meant by “interstate actions arising out of reproductive health care and gender-affirming treatment.”
But it would be a poor guess, and one I would have no confidence in.
Another paragraph in the summary is less murky, yet the writing is so clumsy that it seems to me designed to render even a simple concept as confusing as possible.
“Makes statutory change to achieve gender neutral language with respect to unlawful employment discrimination because of sex.”
The author seems to be saying that the bill would require laws banning discrimination in employment be written in gender neutral language.
But it’s difficult to be absolutely sure, given such constructions as “achieve gender neutral language,” which seems more appropriate to describe some sort of contest rather than legislation.
The summaries, of course, are supposed to give a brief overview of the bill. It would be excusable, I suppose, if matters left unclear in the summary were clarified in the legislation itself.
Except the opposite, in my view, is true.
The text of many bills is in effect a greatly expanded version of the summary, with similarly tangled syntax and an overreliance on words and phrases which, I suspect, even legislators don’t readily grasp.
Consider this paragraph from the 46-page House Bill 2002:
“Subject any person to criminal or civil liability or penalty, or otherwise deprive any person of the person’s rights, based solely on the person’s actions in the provision of aid, assistance, resources or support to an individual in the exercise of the individual’s reproductive health rights, provided that the person’s actions do not otherwise violate the laws of this state.”
I suspect there is a concept, buried beneath that avalanche of words, which can be explained succinctly.
But I wonder whether most people — or even lawmakers, who actually cast votes on these bills — have the fortitude (or time) to dig through the morass to extricate anything comprehensible.
And even if they could rescue that one straightforward matter, the bill goes on interminably, for 62 sections and more subsections than I had the patience to count.
I doubt anyone, even the authors, knows the full extent of that single bill’s potential effects, much less the ramifications of the hundreds of bills under consideration.
Which seems to me a bigger problem than how legislative summaries rate on a scale devised by an Austrian psychologist most of a century ago.
