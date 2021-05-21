My kids, who normally act as though a five-minute car ride is a more awful punishment than banishment to a Siberian gulag, recently pleaded with me, as I pulled into our driveway after a 100-mile trip, to keep driving.
I declined.
But I did briefly consider extending our trip.
I never imagined that a phrase so dreaded by parents — “Are we there yet?” — might have the opposite of its usual connotation.
This shocking development was prompted by Olivia and Max’s fascination with a mysterious episode that happened in Northern California long before they were born.
(Indeed, the incident, which occurred in 1978, preceded their mother’s birth by about a year.)
I am to blame.
More specifically, my preference for listening to podcasts when I’m on my daily walk is responsible.
In my generally aimless meanderings through the myriad offerings on iTunes — there are multiple podcasts for every topic you can think of, and for a whole lot you probably can’t — I came across the saga of the Yuba City 5.
The story involves five men from Yuba City, California, which is between Sacramento and Chico, who went missing after watching a college basketball game in Chico the evening of Feb. 24, 1978.
The men ranged in age from 24 to 32, and each had either mild developmental disabilities or psychiatric issues. They all lived independently, however, and two were licensed to drive.
They failed to return from the basketball game, even though the drive between Yuba City and Chico was a simple and direct highway trip.
Several days later their car was found, abandoned, on a road in the snowy Sierra Nevada mountains about 70 miles from Chico and far off the route from there to Yuba City. The car wasn’t stuck. The tires were inflated. Although the keys were gone, police hot-wired the car and it started immediately and had no mechanical problems. There was plenty of gas in the tank to get them back to the highway.
The quartet’s whereabouts remained unknown until early June 1978, more than three months later.
A group of motorcyclists found the body of one of the men in a Forest Service trailer about 19 miles from where the car was abandoned. A medical examiner estimated the man had lived for at least several weeks after the disappearance, based on the amount of weight he had lost, and the length of his beard.
A subsequent search turned up the bones of two of the other men near a road about 11 miles from where the car was left, and eight miles from the trailer. The remains of a fourth man were found in yet another location, this one about two miles from the trailer.
The fifth man has never been found.
It’s a tantalizing tale.
I suggested, with no small amount of trepidation, that we listen to a podcast about the Yuba City 5 during a road trip.
I wasn’t at all convinced that either Max, who’s 10, or Olivia, who’s almost 14, or my wife, Lisa, would find the story as compelling, and perplexing, as I did.
I needn’t have worried.
We all listened to the podcast with rapt attention.
It proved so popular, in fact, that I downloaded multiple episodes, from several different podcasts, all involving other incidents when someone went missing.
One of these was to me at least as interesting as the Yuba City 5 case, and with two bonus attributes — it happened not far from here, and the resolution was happy rather than tragic.
I find it passing strange that the bizarre case of Keith Parkins isn’t better known in Oregon.
Here’s what happened:
On April 10, 1952, Keith, then two years old, was visiting his grandparents’ cattle ranch near Ritter, along the Middle Fork of the John Day River about 70 air miles east of Baker City.
Keith and his two older brothers had gone to a barn to see a newborn calf. The older boys returned to the house around noon, but Keith didn’t. When the boys’ mother searched the barn and surrounding area she couldn’t find her youngest son.
Several dozen people volunteered to search for Keith. Several hours later, and about three miles from the barn, searchers found footprints, their size consistent with a toddler wearing the shoes Keith had on.
The search continued, and about 7 a.m. the next day — approximately 19 hours after Keith was last seen — a search party that included Keith’s father, Allen, found the boy lying face down in a patch of snow.
Except Keith was alive.
Hypothermic, not surprisingly, but very much alive.
A private plane flew Keith to the hospital in Pendleton, where he fully recovered.
The place where Keith was found was about eight miles, measured in a straight line, from the barn. But Keith didn’t travel in a straight line, as his footprints were found well to one side of that hypothetical route. Searchers estimated that he covered about 12 miles during the 19 hours he was missing.
Keith, not surprisingly, remembers nothing of that 19-hour period.
According to contemporary accounts, when an adult asked him how he came to have scratches on his face, Keith replied that a cat had scratched him.
On the podcast we listened to one of the hosts speculated that a cougar might have dragged Keith. This theory could potentially explain the scratches, Keith’s response about a cat, and the considerable distance between the barn and where the boy he was found.
I know little of cougars. But nothing I’ve read about these predators suggests that one would carry an item — and one that could only be prey — for any significant distance and leave only some facial scratches.
I don’t doubt that even a toddler could cover 12 miles in 19 hours.
(I chased my grandson, Caden, around recently, and although he won’t turn 2 until July 31, I’m pretty sure he covered almost that distance in 45 minutes.)
It’s plumb strange, to be sure.
But it’s not implausible.
Even my tentative venture into the labyrinthian world of podcasts revealed immense quantities of tales similar to those of the Yuba City 5 and Keith Parkins.
Some podcast hosts are prone to attributing such events to supernatural forces, a direction that holds little interest for me. The world is a strange place, to be sure, but I’m confident that even abnormal events can be attributed to means that rest solidly in the realm of the empirical.
But I’m no critic of podcasts.
I’m just grateful they exist. I appreciate that their creators — the vast majority of whom, so far as I can tell, don’t get paid for their time — make it possible for me to avoid backseat mutinies.
I might end up spending more for gas, sure.
But I’ll be saving on ibuprofen.
Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.
