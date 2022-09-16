The notion is in vogue these days that democracy in America is foundering and that “right-wing extremists” represent the treacherous, hull-splitting rocky shore that looms ahead.

I’m fascinated by this conceit, not least because it is based on the specious ideas that “extremists” can be defined with precision, as with, say, particular types of microbes, and that their heinous goals are equally beyond dispute.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jayson Jacoby is editor of the Baker City Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.