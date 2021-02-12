The saying that politics makes for strange bedfellows is a tidy aphorism, but I’m not sure it covers a situation as peculiar as Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi sharing a section of squishy pillowtop.
And with Chuck Schumer getting in the way besides.
Figuratively speaking, of course.
But then Trump is anything but conventional. And I suppose it ought not shock anyone that in the waning days of his presidency he would manage to maneuver his way into the familiar position from which he dominates the national conversation.
And simultaneously reveal, whether intentionally or not, the hypocrisy of some of his more bitter opponents.
The erstwhile president must have chortled when Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, agreed with him that the $600 per person payments in the second pandemic relief bill, although “significant” according to Pelosi, are too small.
Both the former president and Pelosi, whose disdain for Trump is so palpable that she often seems to be in physical pain when talking about him, lobbied for $2,000 checks.
So did Schumer, the Senate minority leader whose descriptions of Trump include both the aggressively adjectival — “despicable” and “monstrous,” among many others — as well as straightforward nouns such as “moron.”
(Perhaps Schumer is not aware of the latter word’s noxious connection to the eugenics movement. Or perhaps he is. When the subject is Donald Trump, normal standards of decorum are as relevant to political discourse as a suit of armor is to modern combat.)
Schumer’s senatorial colleague, Bernie Sanders — also unlikely to have an autographed copy of “The Art of the Deal” on his bedside table beside the nation’s most famous pair of mittens — even joined in threatening a filibuster to force the GOP-controlled Senate to allow a vote on the $2,000 stimulus payments.
The whiff of hypocrisy wafts across the years from 2018, after Trump signed the tax cut bill that was a milestone of his first year in office.
Back then, it seems, Pelosi, Schumer and their Democratic colleagues seemed to think it an affront to America that people ought to be able to keep more of the money they earned. Considerably more than $600, for tens of millions of Americans.
Not one Democrat, in either the House or the Senate, voted for the legislation.
Pelosi said the tax bill was “designed to plunder the middle class,” to cite just one of her inane statements that would make a C- student in Econ 101 feel much better about himself.
A mere three years later, this same bunch insisted that it’s perfectly reasonable — necessary, even — to dole out a couple grand to many of those same people.
Trump was at least consistent.
He thought middle class Americans ought to get an income boost in 2017, and he thought they should get one during the pandemic.
And a bigger one than his Republican buddies — that supposed cabal controlled by Trump the puppet master — were willing to endorse.
The ex-president’s role in constructing the wall of partisanship that looms so imposingly in America is beyond dispute.
But Trump has laid many more bricks with his words — most notably his infantile verbal attacks on his opponents — than with his actions.
His policy positions were too eclectic to fit neatly into a box labeled “Republican” or “conservative.”
Trump’s disdain for entangling America’s military in foreign wars, to cite a prominent example, hardly endeared him to the neocons who not so long ago dominated the GOP.
And his promotion of bigger stimulus payments suggests to me that had Pelosi, Schumer and the rest of the Democratic leadership in Congress paid a bit less attention to the president’s bluster over the past four years, and a bit more to what he advocated, that barrier between the two branches of government might have been revealed as a much less formidable obstacle than we had supposed it to be.
I went for a walk in town just around dusk earlier this winter and while I was out there, strolling along, a blizzard came down off the Elkhorns.
The storm arrived as such tempests often do, which is to say rather suddenly.
A light fall of flakes was flitting down when I left my house, but then the flurry thickened into serious snow and in what seemed to me the span of a minute or so the visibility constricted to a couple of blocks.
A stout wind from the east-southeast, which is one of the two common winter wind directions hereabouts (switching round to the northwest with the passage of a cold front), slapped my nose and cheeks and I had to squint to keep my eyes clear.
A single snowflake is an insubstantial thing, of course, scarcely felt.
But a constant stream of flakes, propelled by the gusts, has a palpable weight.
As I trudged along I wondered how I must look to anyone who was inside one of the dozens of homes I passed, and who happened to glance out from a place of warmth and light at the storm and the indistinct figure moving through the thick and shifting white cloud.
I walked with a distinct hunch, though I carried no physical burden.
It was a curious experience but mainly a pleasant one, despite the constant buffeting and the soft caress of the flakes, feeling like nothing so much as fingers lightly tickling my face.
The combination of the failing light and the volume of snow in the air made me feel confined, but not in a disturbing, claustrophobic way.
I felt instead as though I were inside the full-scale version of a snow globe. The Christmas decorations that still graced many yards heightened the illusion.
It was quiet out there in the storm.
Snow, of course, absorbs noise. But still I was surprised at how soft the sounds were when a car drove past, albeit at a modest speed appropriate for slippery residential streets.
Because I couldn’t see far my own progress seemed distorted; I felt that I was moving much more slowly than usual even though my pace was normal. I had little sense of how many blocks I had to cover, how many minutes before I reached home.
I felt acutely alone, a single organism amid a white maelstrom that made the distinction between town and country, between the tame and the wild, seem flimsy.
